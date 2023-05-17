FASTBASE INC. LAUNCHES WEBLEADS 9.0 TO MAINTAIN LASER FOCUS ON MOBILE WEB TRACKING

News provided by

Fastbase, Inc.

17 May, 2023, 09:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) announce that it launched its next generation Google Analytics 4 power-packed add-on: WebLeads 9.0 a novel, web-tracking system that identifies individual mobile devices and provides a plethora of information about those devices. The add-on, combined with Fastbase WebLeads 9.0 Script, is a powerful way of identification of web visitors across mobile and desktop devices.

Rasmus Refer, CEO, Fastbase: "Searches from mobile devices have overtaken desktop searches and this trend continues to rise. A study by Sistrix analyzed billions of searches and discovered that 64% are carried out on mobile phones and only 35% on the desktop.  In addition,  there's another bombshell change in website analysis coming. Google's algorithms will eventually use the mobile version of a website's content as the primary way to rank pages from that website."

Fortunately, for any companies tracking their web-site traffic for leads, the new generation Google Analytics 4 add-on from Fastbase with WebLeads 9.0 will keep them in the loop. Whereas, until recently it was only possible to identify visitors from the web, this add-on can identify iOS and Android devices visiting websites. The devil is in the detail and there is no shortage of that.  Now we get extra clarity about the app being used during the visit, which screen, the operating system used and specific device detail.

Mr. Refer added, "This new mobile intelligence is a game-changer. It will have a huge impact on B2B businesses providing them with much more web visitor data. The value-add is the fact that we tell you where the devices are - we are not just providing stats. The additional information you get with WebLeads 9.0 means generating a significant increase in leads."

Mr. Refer concluded, "With WebLead as Fastbase's flagship business took leading the way, Fastbase will use it for future development of partner tools for use by digital marketing companies of all sizes.  As a result, we anticipate that we could see increased annual revenues of $2 to 3 million."

About Fastbase

Fastbase provides business insights on a large scale and offers a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing, and sales. Fastbase's international lead acquisitions suite gathers detailed information on website visitors for the past 24 months, including name of company, contact information, emails, and LinkedIn profiles.

Source:

Fastbase Inc.

email: [email protected]

https://www.fastbase.com

SOURCE Fastbase, Inc.

Also from this source

Fastbase, Inc. (FBSE) Announces Plan to File Form 10 Registration Statement with SEC

Webleads 9.0 New powerful Google Analytics 4 add-on from Fastbase Inc (OTC:FBSE) - laser focus on mobile web tracking

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.