Fastbase Inc. Provides WebLeads 8.0 Service Focused on Additive Manufacturing to 3DX Industries Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE) a data company that synthesizes Big Data to provide business insights faster and at a large scale announced today that it is providing 3DX Industries Inc., (OTC: DDDX) with its WebLeads Service too target additive manufacturing leads that visit 3dxindustries.com.

3DX Industries Inc. is a full-service additive manufacturing and 3D printing company, offering a wide range of 3D printing technologies and materials. The company offers rapid prototyping, production parts, and end-use products for a number of industries, including aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer products.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Fastbase to generate & convert leads for our additive manufacturing business" said Roger Janssen, CEO of 3DX Industries Inc. "Fastbase's technology has already allowed us to reach a wider audience and the intent is to convert more leads into paying customers. We are confident that this relationship will help us grow our business and expand our customer base."

"We are thrilled working with 3DX Industries to generate leads for their additive manufacturing business. We believe that our services will help 3DX Industries gain a competitive edge in the additive manufacturing industry and provide them with the insight necessary to better serve customers." said Rasmus Refer, CEO, Fastbase.

About Fastbase: Fastbase offers a growing suite of business solutions supporting B2B lead acquisition, marketing, and sales. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its integration with Google Analytics, CRM systems and marketing applications including Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Mailchimp. Fastbase provides data giving marketers better chance of creating prospective sales.

About the 3DX Industries Inc.: 3DX Industries Inc is an OTCM traded advanced manufacturing company capable of producing a wide range of products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. Our growth strategy includes utilizing cutting edge technology to enhance manufacturing techniques combined with traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering, and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor Fastbase & 3DX encourages those interested in our Companies to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released herein that are not purely historical are forwardlooking defined by "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

