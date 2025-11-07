Fastbreak AI Raises $40 Million Series A to Fuel Expansion Across Pro and Amateur Sports

New Funding Fuels Fastbreak AI's Expansion Into the $55B Youth Sports Market With Pro-Level AI

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbreak AI, the leading AI-driven sports operations software company, today announced it has secured $40 million in Series A funding. The round included investors Greycroft and GTMfund, with participation from major sports organizations including the NBA, NHL and TMRW Sports, as well as professional athletes including current PGA Tour golfers Patrick Cantlay and Kurt Kitayama, and former NFL players Larry Fitzgerald Jr. and Luke Kuechly, alongside top venture capital and growth equity investors.

Fastbreak AI has already established itself as the global leader in scheduling solutions for professional sports leagues, computing the schedules and fixtures for the top leagues in the US, including the NBA, NHL, AFL, Serie A, MLS and over 55 leagues worldwide. Creating balanced, fair schedules that reduce travel and optimize ticket sales and TV viewership enables leagues to use their schedules into strategic assets for revenue growth, fan engagement and continuous storytelling.

In the last year, the company has rapidly expanded into the amateur sports market, working with national governing bodies like USA Taekwondo as well as youth sports organizations such as Lightning Basketball. This rapid adoption has been driven by making its powerful AI scheduling engine, originally built for the complexities of pro sports, accessible and easy to use for amateur leagues and tournament operators.

"We've shown what's possible by setting a new standard of innovation in professional sports, and now we're bringing that same momentum to amateur sports," Fastbreak AI CEO John Stewart said. "This funding fuels our work across both levels of the game, accelerating innovation in pro sports while building the connected infrastructure youth sports has long needed. Our focus is on eliminating time spent on logistics to empower sports organizations to create amazing experiences for players, fans and families."

Fastbreak's flagship Amateur product, Fastbreak Compete, is a comprehensive, end-to-end platform designed to help sports operators run more efficiently, reduce the cost of participation and improve the experience for athletes and families. It begins with schedule creation, but extends to managing registration, team travel, ticketing, communications and onsite event execution in a single end-to-end system.

"Fastbreak is advancing the operational infrastructure of the $55 billion youth sports industry," said John Elton, Partner at Greycroft. "The company's technology has already demonstrated strong utility and adoption within professional sports, improving efficiency and data-driven decision-making. We believe Fastbreak's innovative platform positions it well to support youth tournament organizers and the athletes they serve—helping streamline event management and enhance the overall experience of competition."

Backed by a team of PhDs and world-class AI engineers, Fastbreak AI has amassed a significant portfolio of intellectual property and is experiencing accelerating commercial traction across multiple segments. The company will use the new funding to continue building breakthrough products for the pro market while expanding its investment in youth and amateur sports technology.

About Fastbreak AI

From professional leagues to amateur sports organizations and youth tournament operators, Fastbreak software streamlines scheduling and operations to increase revenue, efficiency and improve the experience for everyone involved in sport. Founded in 2022, Fastbreak is a private company headquartered in Charlotte, NC with customers around the world. Learn more at www.fastbreak.ai .

Press Contact

Will Norris

(630) 608-9159

[email protected]

SOURCE Fastbreak AI