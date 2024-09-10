Fastbreak.ai Acquires Optimal Planning Solutions

Rick Stone to Join as Chief Scheduling Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbreak.ai, a leading sports technology company specializing in AI-driven scheduling and sports logistics, is excited to announce the acquisition of Optimal Planning Solutions, a global leader in optimization-based scheduling solutions for the sports industry. This strategic acquisition will enhance Fastbreak.ai's platform capabilities and solidify its position as the world leader and premier provider of advanced scheduling technology to sports leagues.

Rick Stone, the CEO of Optimal Planning, will join the Fastbreak.ai executive team as Chief Scheduling Officer. With over two decades of experience in the sports industry and schedule optimization, Stone will play a crucial role in integrating Optimal Planning's expertise and IP into Fastbreak.ai's innovative platform.

"Acquiring Optimal Planning Solutions marks a pivotal moment in our growth and our commitment to redefining sports scheduling," said John Stewart, CEO of Fastbreak.ai. "Rick Stone's deep knowledge and proven track record in delivering top-tier scheduling solutions align perfectly with our vision for the most capable, AI-powered sport logistics platform. Together, we are set to transform how sports leagues of all sizes manage their most complex challenge."

Rick Stone echoed the enthusiasm, stating, "Joining forces with Fastbreak.ai is a natural progression for Optimal Planning. By combining our scheduling technology with Fastbreak.ai's cutting-edge AI sports logistics platform, we're poised to deliver unparalleled value to sports leagues at every level, ensuring optimized schedules that maximize viewership, ensure competitive fairness, and prioritize player health."

The combined customer list of Fastbreak and Optimal Planning Solutions comprises four of the five largest leagues in the world in terms of total revenue. NCAA Conferences including the SEC and Big East utilize Fastbreak's technology as do top tier youth leagues such as MLSNext. Optimal Planning Solutions has worked for decades with the largest leagues in the United States, Europe, and Australia, and in the past 12 months, more than 30 of the largest leagues in the world developed their schedules using the technology from either Fastbreak.ai or Optimal Planning Solutions.

For more information, please visit www.fastbreak.ai .

About Fastbreak.ai

Fastbreak.ai is a leading sports logistics company specializing in using advanced optimization technologies and artificial intelligence solutions for league scheduling. Founded by John Stewart, Dr. Chris Groer, and Dr. Tim Carnes, the Fastbreak.ai scheduling platform specializes in providing advanced solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of the sports industry. Fastbreak.ai's innovative AI-driven Software as a Service (SAAS) solutions are revolutionizing how sports leagues plan and manage their schedules.

