Fastbreak.ai Acquires SEQL to Drive Youth Sports Impact and Brand Engagement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbreak.ai, a leader in AI-driven scheduling solutions for the sports industry, is excited to announce its acquisition of SEQL, an innovative sports impact company dedicated to connecting youth athletes with life-changing resources from leading consumer brands, leagues, and cities. This acquisition enhances Fastbreak.ai's mission to provide innovative technology solutions to the youth sports market while fostering equity in youth sports and providing resources to underserved communities.

Founded with a mission to create measurable social impact through sports, SEQL partners with top brands and organizations to provide student-athletes with free, high-quality media content, educational resources, and community-driven programs. SEQL has established partnerships with industry leaders, including the Jr. NBA, Adidas, and Gatorade, who have used SEQL's technology and services to amplify the experiences of underrepresented athletes across the U.S.

Following the acquisition, SEQL will be rebranded as Fastbreak Connect, with SEQL's co-founders—Robert De Wolff, Bryant Drayton, and Jarmal Bevels Jr.—joining Fastbreak in leadership roles within the business unit.

"Leveling the playing field in youth sports and making a meaningful impact has always been part of our vision for Fastbreak.ai," said John Stewart, CEO of Fastbreak.ai. "With our recent entry into the youth tournament management space through the acquisition of Tourney Pro, the addition of SEQL positions us to connect consumer brands with the audiences they want to reach. This also empowers brands to support athletes facing economic disadvantages. This is just the beginning of our commitment to driving positive change in youth sports through our platform."

Robert De Wolff, SEQL co-founder, added, "We founded SEQL to address growing inequalities in youth sports, providing athletes with resources to succeed on and off the field. Fastbreak.ai's groundbreaking technology and reach will allow us to connect with more athletes and deliver increased value for our brand partners."

With SEQL's resources and network, Fastbreak.ai solidifies its role as a leader in sports technology, promoting community engagement and creating opportunities for young athletes nationwide.

About Fastbreak.ai

Fastbreak.ai is a leading sports logistics company specializing in advanced optimization technologies and artificial intelligence solutions for league scheduling. Founded by John Stewart, Dr. Chris Groer, and Dr. Tim Carnes, the Fastbreak.ai scheduling platform provides advanced solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of the sports industry. Fastbreak.ai's innovative AI-driven Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions are revolutionizing how sports leagues plan and manage their schedules.

About SEQL

SEQL partners with leading sports brands, leagues, and cities to reach youth athletes and their

families—a valuable and often hard-to-reach demographic. Through its unique Impact-as-a-Service programs, SEQL levels the playing field for athletes and helps brands, cities, and professional organizations achieve their marketing, social, and economic impact goals.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Stewart

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Fastbreak.ai