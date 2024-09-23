Fastbreak.ai Acquires Tourney Pro

Ray Glassmann to Join as General Manager of Youth Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbreak.ai, the leader in AI-driven sports scheduling technology, is excited to announce its acquisition of Tourney Pro, a premier provider of tournament management solutions for youth sports. This acquisition marks a pivotal expansion into the rapidly growing youth sports market, with Ray Glassmann, President and Founder of Tourney Pro, joining Fastbreak.ai's leadership team as General Manager of Youth Products. Ray brings 15 years of experience running youth sporting events which compelled the creation of Tourney Pro, the only Tournament Management Platform actually created by an experienced operator.

The global youth sports market was valued at $37.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $69.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2%. The youth sports industry now eclipses the size of the National Football League in the U.S., driven by increasing parental investment in organized sports as a means of fostering healthy, active lifestyles. On average, parents spend $693 per year per child on youth sports, with families of elite athletes spending $12,000 or more annually, primarily on travel and tournament play.

"Entering the youth sports marketplace is a transformative step for Fastbreak.ai," said John Stewart, CEO of Fastbreak.ai. "With the market projected to nearly double in size by 2030, this sector represents a tremendous growth opportunity. Youth sports leagues face many of the same scheduling challenges as professional leagues, including travel logistics, venue management, and competitive balance. By combining Fastbreak.ai's AI-powered scheduling platform with Tourney Pro's deep expertise in the tournament management business, we are perfectly positioned to bring unparalleled capabilities and immediately become the market leader in the youth tournament management space."

Dr. Chris Groer, Chief Product Officer of Fastbreak.ai, emphasized the importance of the acquisition, stating, "Fastbreak is already the global leader in sports scheduling technology and our platform is used by many of the largest professional leagues in the world. Tourney Pro offers a comprehensive platform including registration, web hosting, payments, ticketing, and tournament, league, and team management. We intend to transform the entire youth sports experience by integrating our scheduling engine with Tourney Pro's capabilities. This will serve as the foundation for a complete operating system for youth tournament and league operators, delivering unparalleled efficiency, deeper business insights, and an improved experience for athletes, parents, coaches, and organizers."

Ray Glassmann, the General Manager of Youth Products at Fastbreak.ai, expressed his excitement for this new chapter, saying, "At Tourney Pro, our goal has always been to simplify tournament and league registration and management for youth sports organizations. Now, with the power of Fastbreak.ai's AI technology, we're ready to help tournaments and leagues of all sizes create optimized schedules with greater flexibility to offer the best possible customer experience. This will make youth sports more accessible and enjoyable for everyone involved."

This acquisition further strengthens Fastbreak.ai's position as a leader in sports technology, now serving professional, collegiate, and youth sports markets.

About Fastbreak.ai

Fastbreak.ai is a leading sports technology company specializing in advanced optimization research and artificial intelligence solutions for league scheduling. Founded by serial software entrepreneur John Stewart, Dr. Chris Groer, and Dr. Tim Carnes, Fastbreak.ai provides AI-driven Software as a Service (SAAS) solutions tailored to the needs of professional, collegiate, and youth sports leagues.

About Tourney Pro

Tourney Pro is a trusted provider of tournament management solutions designed to meet the unique needs of youth sports organizations. Since its founding, Tourney Pro has been committed to helping leagues streamline their operations and focus on delivering exceptional experiences for players, coaches, and fans.

