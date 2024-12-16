Fastbreak.ai Partners with National Women's Soccer League on Long-term Scheduling Agreement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbreak.ai, the leader in AI-driven sports scheduling technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the premier women's professional soccer league in the world. NWSL has selected the Fastbreak Platform for the league's scheduling processes with the goal of enhancing operational efficiency and delivering an improved experience for teams and fans alike.

The NWSL, featuring 14 clubs and showcasing top national team players from around the globe, has experienced significant growth in recent years, with record-breaking attendance and viewership. The league's 2024 Championship set a new viewership record with 967,900 viewers, marking an 18% increase from 2023.

By integrating Fastbreak.ai's advanced scheduling platform, the NWSL aims to streamline its complex scheduling needs, considering factors such as venue availability, travel logistics, and broadcast requirements. This partnership reflects the league's commitment to leveraging innovative technology to support its continued growth and success.

"Match scheduling is a complex process and the ability to effectively address logistical challenges is crucial," said NWSL Senior Director of Operations Vickie Rich. "As our league continues to grow, we're looking forward to partnering with Fastbreak.ai to support our efforts to create a data-informed, balanced and competitive schedule for our clubs and fans."

"We are thrilled to partner with the NWSL, an organization that exemplifies excellence in women's professional sports," said Rick Stone, Chief Scheduling Officer of Fastbreak.ai. "Our AI-driven scheduling solutions are designed to address the unique challenges of sports leagues, and we look forward to contributing to the NWSL's ongoing success."

This collaboration with the NWSL adds to Fastbreak.ai's growing portfolio of partnerships with major sports leagues, including the NBA, the NHL, MLS, the American Hockey League (AHL), TGL presented by SoFi underscoring the company's position as a trusted provider of innovative scheduling solutions in the sports industry.

For more information about Fastbreak.ai and its services, please visit www.fastbreak.ai or www.nwslsoccer.com

About Fastbreak.ai

Fastbreak.ai is a leading sports technology company specializing in advanced optimization research and artificial intelligence solutions for Professional Sports League scheduling and youth tournament operators. Founded by serial software entrepreneur John Stewart, Dr. Chris Groer, and Dr. Tim Carnes, Fastbreak.ai provides AI-driven Software as a Service (SAAS) solutions tailored to the needs of professional sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and MLP.

About the National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League is the premier women's professional soccer league in the world, featuring national team players from around the globe. The league's 14 clubs are Angel City FC, Bay FC, BOS Nation FC, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, Seattle Reign FC, and Washington Spirit.

