FastBull Launches 2026 GOLD Global S1 Demo Trading Contest with 10,000+ Participants Registered

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful conclusion of the 2025 FastBull Trading Contest Asia S1, the global financial information and charting platform FastBull officially announced the launch of its new global competition—the 2026 FastBull GOLD Gold Demo Trading Contest S1- 10 days left to register.

Registration for the contest has been underway for over two weeks and will close on January 19, 2026, at 23:59 (GMT+0). The competition will officially commence on January 20, 2026, at 00:00 (GMT+0).

FastBull

With 10 days remaining, the contest has attracted 10,282 participants globally, indicating broad engagement in gold-focused short-term trading. Participation is free, and traders can compete for available rewards.

FastBull Trading Contest Asia S1 Recap: Trading in a Real Market Environment.

The 2025 FastBull Trading Contest Asia S1 attracted 6,167 traders from multiple Asian countries and regions. The contest adopted a standardized contest system, with each participant allocated an initial virtual balance of USD 100,000 and 400x leverage, restricted to trading XAUUSD (Gold) only.

Within the highly volatile gold market, participants were required to execute trades under strict competition rules, balancing strategy execution, position management, and risk control. The competition ultimately generated several outstanding performers. The top five winners - Ali (Pakistan), Ahmad (Indonesia), Aman (India), Priyanuj (India), and Mark (Philippines) - achieved a combined total profit of USD 1.5 million, and were awarded real trading account sponsored by BeeMarkets and TMGM.

FastBull emphasized that contest results are intended to showcase differences in trading strategies under uniform market conditions and do not constitute investment advice or guarantees of returns.

2026 FastBull GOLD Global S1: Expanding to a Global Stage

Building on the success of Asia S1, GOLD Global S1 opens participation to traders worldwide, offering a fair and standardized competition environment to demonstrate performance differences under the same market conditions.

Competition Rules Overview:

Automatic competition account creation

Initial balance: USD 100,000

Leverage: 400x

Trading instrument: XAUUSD only

Ranking Criteria: based on net profit of contest accounts

After the contest, the top 20 traders by net profit will have the opportunity to receive cash prizes or real trading account rewards sponsored by VT Markets, BeeMarkets, FXTM, Axi, FISG, and Spec FX, including:

1st place: USD 6,000 cash reward

2nd place: USD 3,000 real trading account reward

3rd–20th place: USD 300–2,000 cash or account rewards, per contest rules

Profits generated in the reward accounts can be withdrawn subject to applicable terms and conditions. Final details are subject to the official competition rules.

Emma Chen, FastBull Marketing Director, commented: "In Asia S1 2025 contest, we observed significant differences in entry and exit timing, position management, and drawdown control among traders, even under identical account parameters and market conditions. Based on this experience, the 2026 GOLD Global S1 will continue to enforce consistent rules, minimizing non-trading factors, so that rankings more accurately reflect trading decisions and execution skills."

Trading and Analysis Powered by FastBull Charts

All contest trades must be executed through the FastBull Web or FastBull App. FastBull provides multi-timeframe price charts, commonly used technical indicators, and visualized order and position displays to support participants in market analysis and trade management during the contest.

In addition, FastBull allows traders to view price movements, historical trades, and current positions within a single interface, facilitating real-time decision-making and post-competition performance review. Competition accounts are displayed with distinctive identifiers, helping users clearly differentiate contest accounts from personal accounts in a multi-account environment.

Users Can Register with 2026 FastBull Global Gold Demo Trading Contest S1

Zero Capital Required, Practice in Real Market Conditions

https://www.fastbull.com/trading-contest/detail/2026-FastBull-GOLD-Global-S1-11?r=avu

About FastBull

FastBull is a one-stop free market charting and financial information platform, offering interactive charts, real-time market data, trader rankings, economic calendars, expert Q&A, and trading contests. It helps users efficiently access market information and interact with traders worldwide.

FastBull does not provide brokerage or investment advisory services. Its products and features are designed to offer tools for trading analysis, learning, and strategy validation.

Over 10,000 Traders Have Already Joined — 10 Days Left to Register https://www.fastbull.com/trading-contest/detail/2026-FastBull-GOLD-Global-S1-11?r=avu

Media Contact:

Emma Chen

https://www.fastbull.com

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858187/FastBull_Trading_Contest.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858186/FastBull_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FastBull