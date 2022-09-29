FastCommand Provides Dependable Communication Services in Natural Disasters

CLEWISTON, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The devastating weather event impacting Florida is now seriously affecting healthcare institutions and their communications with possible disastrous consequences. The loss of phone networks and websites can cut coordination with the outside world, leading to hospital operation failures for weeks ahead.

Hurricane Ian has impacted healthcare institutions on the west coast of Florida. Hospital alerts dispense critical information from their deflected website addresses.

Hurricane Charlie impacted both the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, Florida area similarly in 2004. During this event, hospital phone systems and websites crashed throughout the impacted area. At that time, one hospital, Charlotte Regional Medical Center, became the hub of surviving communications due to their preparation steps ahead of time.

18 years later, Hendry Regional Medical Center (https://www.hrmc.us) in Clewiston, Florida has activated the same disaster communication system used during Hurricane Charlie. According to Electa Waddell, HRMC PIO/Marketing Director at Hendry Regional the hospital has activated its reserve website from FastCommand for Hurricane Ian. "FastCommand has tools that heighten our communications, such as website awareness banners. Should primary phone systems go down, we can interface these banners to our FastCommand online message boards." FastCommand intercepts hospital websites and replaces them with streamline communication centers. This potential even allows hospitals to relocate and continue their operations from remote locations during flooding. Alternate patient admissions forms can be sent to battery-powered cell phones even if hospital admission systems are down after a hurricane.

Even when the Internet is not locally available, FastCommand still provides critical information and updates to those providing assistance to hospitals from the outside world.

Available employees are also able to use radios, smart phones, satellite, and indirect mechanisms to also access hospital continuity information from websites during the most serious events.

FastCommand patented website deflection technologies are specifically designed for critical emergency situations. This cutting-edge continuity technology helps communications to endure even during website overload or phone collapse. The tools are used by non-technical healthcare staff during many threats that can quickly occur in the healthcare industry and other institutions. The system is used during situations such as pandemics, active shooter events, natural disasters, hacking situations, etc. FastCommand has public safety teams available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to serve as the hospital's emergency communication personnel. Learn more at https://www.fastcommand.com/press.

For More Information Visit:

https://www.fastcommand.com/docs/FastCommandHospitals.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2rxRbTiDAk&feature=youtu.be

https://hendry.fastcommand.com/

Contact:

Anna Kathryn Rippy

FastHealth Corporation

FastCommand

[email protected]

https://www.fastcommand.com

205-752-5050, Ext. 109

Related Links http://www.fastcommand.com

SOURCE FastCommand