Fastcomp Exclusive Platform For Carrier Partner Clear Spring, Giving Independent Agents New Options To Place Workers Comp

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastcomp – the leading web-based source for monoline workers' compensation insurance – is pleased to announce carrier partner Clear Spring Property and Casualty Co. has named the company as its exclusive platform for risks of $50,000 and below.

"Our relationship with Clear Spring continues to evolve, as both companies find new competitive advantage in our complementary strengths," observed Fastcomp CEO John Valko. "The Fastcomp platform is now integrated with Clear Spring's operations, for example, allowing them real-time access to all their data."

Clear Spring is an industry leader in assessing risk based on a data-driven approach that uses proprietary technologies to deliver new insights that allow the company's risk management to become more precise over time for each client. The company is a subsidiary of Delaware Life Insurance Company, rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best and part of US-based insurance holding company Group One Thousand One.

"Fastcomp's frictionless, highly efficient platform and nationwide reach has proven ideal for us," remarked Mike Camilleri, President and CEO of Clear Spring. "So much so that naming them our exclusive platform for risks $50,000 and below was a clear win/win all the way around… our companies, agents and clients all benefit."

Fastcomp has focused exclusively on online work comp for independent agents since 1998, and is currently seeking a limited number of new agents looking for the proprietary technology they need to place monoline workers' compensation coverage profitably. The result: more access, more speed and ever-greater simplicity to help generate more agency revenue.

www.Fastcomp.com

SOURCE Fastcomp

Related Links

https://www.fastcomp.com

