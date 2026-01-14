FASTECH Advances FASTMAX Hydrogen Fueling System to Final Assembly Phase

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTECH, a leading EPCM energy solutions company, has reached major production milestones on its FASTMAX Transportable Hydrogen Fueling Station, a modular, high-performance system designed to expand hydrogen accessibility across the U.S.

Milestone Progress

In partnership with Kwik Equipment (Pearland, TX), FASTECH has completed trailer fabrication and mounted the core hydrogen components — the Maximator 1.5 Compression Module and Kustec Racoon 45 Hydrogen Chiller — on twist-lock connectors for stability and mobility.

The 50-foot triple-axle step-deck trailer includes a concealed cable tray, barrier wall for electrical panels, and reinforced infrastructure for high-pressure hydrogen operations.

"FASTMAX represents our commitment to building scalable, deployable hydrogen fueling solutions that accelerate the adoption of clean mobility," said Robert Awbrey, Vice President of FASTECH.

Next Phase: Final Assembly at FASTECH HQ

The trailer will now move to FASTECH's Fountain Valley facility for final integration, including:

Bennett High Flow Hydrogen Dispenser

Electrical & Mechanical

Factory Acceptance Testing

Once completed, FASTMAX will deliver up to 700 bar fueling following the SAE J2601 protocol, with integrated flame detection and cooling systems.

About FASTMAX

Built on Maximator's compressor technology, FASTMAX is a fully transportable, self-contained hydrogen fueling station that compresses, stores, cools, and dispenses hydrogen at both light- and heavy-duty fueling pressures.

Key Specs:

Capacity: Up to 110 kg/hr @ 500 bar inlet

Storage: 40 kg @ 1000 bar

Power: 200 kW, 480 VAC, 3 phase, 60Hz

Operating Temp: –20°C to +40°C

Noise Level: <70 dB at 10m

Driving the Hydrogen Economy Forward

As the leading builder of hydrogen and CNG stations in the U.S., FASTECH continues to pioneer safe, high-performance fueling infrastructure. The company has engineered and built over 50 hydrogen stations.

"FASTMAX brings together world-class partners like Kwik, Bennett, Maximator, and Kustec, to deliver a compact, flexible fueling platform built for the next era of hydrogen mobility," said Pete Pugnale, FASTECH Business Development Lead.

About FASTECH

FASTECH is an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Maintenance (EPCM) company specializing in hydrogen, CNG, and other renewable energy infrastructure. With more than 25 years of experience, FASTECH delivers innovative, safe, and efficient energy systems that power the transition to cleaner fuels.

Users can learn more at www.fastechus.com.

