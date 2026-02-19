Faster Cardiac Answers with High‑Sensitivity Troponin

Faster answers when time matters: hs troponin detects cardiac injury earlier than traditional assays, enabling quicker diagnosis and reducing time spent in the emergency department

Precision that clinicians can trust: With tight reproducibility at low troponin levels, hs troponin helps clinicians distinguish true myocardial injury from analytical noise

Safer, accelerated pathways: Shortened serial testing intervals (0/1‑ or 0/2‑hour protocols) support rapid rule‑out of heart attacks and speed up patient flow

More equitable care: Sex‑specific cutoffs and higher accuracy help ensure more consistent diagnosis across diverse patient groups

Broader potential ahead: Emerging research is exploring new applications in cardio‑oncology, perioperative care and long‑term risk prediction

Episode 56 highlights how combining precision diagnostics with clinical context supports faster, more confident decisions, and ultimately better outcomes for patients with suspected cardiac events.

Listen to the QuidelOrtho Science Bytes podcast on major streaming platforms or at: https://www.quidelortho.com/global/en/resources/podcasts/quidelortho-science-bytes .

