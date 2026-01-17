Faster Karts, New Teams: Karting Standout Liam Nachawati Eyes 2026 Racing Season

Young racer builds on strong 2025 season following USPKS checkered flag, podium finishes in Europe, U.S.

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a breakout 2025 season that included checkered flags and podium finishes on tracks in Europe and the United States, rising karting talent Liam Nachawati is heading into 2026 with faster machinery, new teams, and an ambitious international schedule.

Nachawati, 11, will compete in the OKJ category in Europe with Ricky Flynn Motorsport, graduating to more powerful karts as he continues to climb the international karting ladder. In the United States, he has moved up to the X30 Junior class and will race with Rolison Performance Group, one of the most respected teams on the U.S. karting circuit.

"I'm excited to be moving up to X30 Junior and OKJ," Nachawati says. "The karts are similar in size, but they're much more powerful and responsive. That puts an even greater emphasis on preparation, focus and skill."

Nachawati wrapped up the 2025 racing season with an impressive string of results. In August 2025, he captured a win at the U.S. Pro Kart Series (USPKS) at New Castle Motor Sports Park in the miniswift category after qualifying on pole. He also earned a third-place finish at the SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) SummerNats at New Castle in July.

With 2026 already underway, Liam participated in his first X30 Junior race comprised of racers aged 12 to 15 at the SKUSA Winter Tour Rounds 1 and 2 in January. As the second youngest driver, he qualified fifth and finished on grid in seventh position in the Round 1 final and concluded the Round 2 final in sixth place out of 33 drivers — impressive finishes for a promising, talented young driver.

Both teams joining Nachawati for 2026 are widely recognized for developing elite young talent and preparing drivers for the next steps toward professional motorsports. England-based Ricky Flynn Motorsport has built a reputation across Europe for producing top-tier drivers, including current Formula One standout Lando Norris. Rolison Performance Group is known for fielding championship-caliber drivers throughout major U.S. karting series.

With a demanding transatlantic schedule and a step up in competition, Nachawati enters 2026 focused on continued development in one of the most competitive talent pipelines in motorsports.

SOURCE Overstory Communications