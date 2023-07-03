FASTER, MORE COST-EFFECTIVE APP DEVELOPMENT WITH SERVICENOW

News provided by

Technology Magazine

03 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET

  • "News Provided by Technology Magazine"
  • ServiceNow's Creator Workflows low code App Engine allows companies to build apps and workflows quicker, smarter, and much more cost effectively.

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

ServiceNow has been featured in the July issue of Technology Magazine.

In this exclusive interview, Gregg Aldana, Global Area Vice President, discusses how ServiceNow's Creator Workflows allows quicker, smarter, and much more cost effective app development.

Gregg states that "Process optimisation, including citizen driven low-code app dev, is going to become a very ubiquitous skill that everybody in the workforce will be expected to have."

He adds that "The productivity gains of low code are game changing. It's changing the mission of some companies and their ability to do business."

About Technology Magazine

Technology Magazine connects the world's largest technology brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends, industry insights, and influential projects as the world embraces technology and digital transformation.

Technology Magazine is an established, trusted, and leading voice on all things technology – engaging with a highly targeted audience of global executives. We provide the perfect platform for you to showcase your products and services, share your achievements, and enhance your reputation in the industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's portfolio includes Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile & Data Centre. For further information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE Technology Magazine

Also from this source

ESTONIAN RAILWAYS: FAST-TRACKING INFRASTRUCTURE INTO THE FUTURE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.