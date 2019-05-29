FASTer Way to Fat Loss Achieves #1 Amazon Best Seller Status in 1st Week of Sales

The core strategies included in the program, and now outlined in detail in the book, include Intermittent Fasting (IF), Carb Cycling, and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), among others. Readers can learn the science behind these highly effective components of FASTer Way or can use the book as a program companion to extend their hard-earned results.

"I'm beyond thrilled to launch this book and welcome new members to the FASTer Way to Fat Loss community whose lives I hope we can transform through more effective, healthy, and sustainable fitness and nutrition strategies," Amanda Tress said. "As a mom, I completely relate to the challenge of balancing health, work, family and all of life's other priorities. I created FASTer Way with that in mind to help busy moms and working professionals truly transform their lives and their bodies and give them new hope where other programs have failed. It's amazing to be here three years later with a book and a platform that is now the fastest growing fitness and nutrition program in the U.S."

FASTer Way to Fat Loss members lose an average of 10.8 inches after six weeks.

Participants report wide-ranging health benefits including more lean muscle, improved energy and stamina, better digestion, less chronic pain, and improved hormone levels, among other benefits.

The new FASTer Way to Fat Loss book breaks down the various components to the FASTer Way program in an easy to understand way, supplemented with example workouts and FASTer Way to Fat Loss approved recipes with delicious options that enrich—instead of depriving—readers' experience with food.

The FASTer Way to Fat Loss book explains how readers can benefit best from:

Intermittent Fasting

Carb Cycling

Macro Tracing

Whole Food Nutrition

Strategic Workouts

Community Resources & Support

Approaches for readers with special dietary and nutritional needs, as well as how to best use the program when pregnant or breastfeeding

FASTer Way to Fat Loss is available for sale on Amazon. For more information about the FASTer Way to Fat Loss Digital Fitness and Nutrition program visit www.fasterwaytofatloss.com.

About the Author

Amanda Tress is the creator of FASTer Way to Fat Loss, the premier digital fitness and nutrition program. She teaches her clients how to burn fat and live a truly healthy lifestyle through Intermittent Fasting (IF), Carb Cycling, Macro Tracking, Whole Food Nutrition, Strategic Workouts, Community, and Positive Mindset. As a certified nutrition coach, strength and conditioning coach, and personal trainer, Amanda spent years in the gym working with people who were doing all the "right" things—with only marginal results. Frustrated, she began experimenting with several cutting-edge nutrition strategies and her clients immediately started to see a change. Amanda spent years fine-tuning these strategies to work together for optimal results. She has since worked with over 100,000 and is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in the country.

About FASTer Way to Fat Loss

FASTer Way to Fat Loss is the premier digital fitness and nutrition program, founded by Amanda Tress, that has helped more than 100,000 people transform their bodies and their lives in three years. FASTer Way members report losing excess inches while gaining a toned and muscular body along with dramatic increases in energy, stamina and strength. Thanks to their success, FASTer Way is now the fastest growing fitness and nutrition program in the U.S. FASTer Way simplifies the critical factors to fitness and nutrition and transforms lives through effective and cutting-edge fitness and nutrition strategies.

