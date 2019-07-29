FASTer Way to Fat Loss® Helps Bring Fitness and Nutrition Support to Florida Cancer Patients

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTer Way to Fat Loss® founder, Amanda Tress, officially announced a $200,000 donation to Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, a non-profit organization that provides free exercise training, nutrition counseling and spiritual help from diagnosis through survivorship. The FASTer Way to Fat Loss® donation will help fund an exercise oncology center in the University of Tampa Applied Science and Performance Institute in Tampa, Florida, which is scheduled to begin later this year.

"We are thrilled to partner with Maple Tree Cancer Alliance to help solve a growing problem in this country and ensure cancer patients who are already financially burdened with treatment and recovery can have access to fitness and nutrition programs free of charge," said Amanda Tress, founder of FASTer Way to Fat Loss®. "Like many, cancer has touched our FASTer Way community in a profound way, and we know that staying fit can also help someone stay strong through diagnosis and recovery."

The FASTer Way to Fat Loss® program is the premier health and fitness program on the market currently and encourages whole food nutrition along with carb cycling and intermittent fasting, strategically paired with high intensity and strength building workouts.

Research shows significant benefits of exercising during cancer treatment, however less than five percent of cancer patients keep working out while they're fighting the disease.

"We understand people don't want to necessarily exercise when they're not feeling well, and we want to help motivate and support patients through that process," said Karen Wonders, Ph.D., founder and Executive Director of Maple Tree Cancer Alliance. "We want to make exercise a part of the national standard of clinical care for patients."

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance partners with universities, hospitals, and community centers and currently has 11 locations across the United States. All of the services provided by Maple Tree Cancer Alliance are free.

For more details about Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, go to www.mapletreecanceralliance.org and for more details on the FASTer Way to Fat Loss®, go to fasterwaytofatloss.com. For media inquiries, contact Katharine Sawyer, info@fasterwaytofatloss.com.

About Amanda Tress

Amanda Tress is a certified nutrition coach, strength and conditioning coach, personal trainer and best-selling author. Amanda spent years in the gym working with people who were doing all the right things—without seeing results. Frustrated, she began experimenting with cutting-edge nutrition strategies and her clients immediately started to see a change. Amanda spent years fine-tuning these strategies to work together for optimal results. She has since worked with over 100,000 online clients.

Knowing she couldn't possibly reach the masses alone, Amanda created the FASTer Way to Fat Loss® Coach Certification Program. This program, approved by NASM and AFAA, certifies coaches who are then able to lead the FASTer Way program with their own clients.

Amanda believes in taking bold action to lead the way in a noisy industry. She runs her program and FASTer Way to Fat Loss® Coach Community with excellence, generosity, and integrity and ultimately strives to exceed her clients' expectations.

About Maple Tree Cancer Alliance

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that exists to improve the quality of lives of individuals battling cancer. They accomplish this by providing free individualized exercise training, nutrition education, and emotional support to cancer survivors, from the time of diagnosis through the remainder of their treatment trajectory.

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance is committed to high-quality, evidenced-based programming, which is supported by their robust research program. Their lab has produced more than 50 peer-reviewed journal articles, four book chapters, and two text books, all demonstrating the benefits of exercise and sound nutrition during cancer treatment. On average, most patients experience significant improvements to their cardiovascular health, muscular strength, and flexibility. In addition, cost-savings analyses reveal significant reductions to emergency department visits, 30-day readmissions, and length of hospital stays in patients who participate in Maple Tree's exercise programs during treatment.

The vision of Maple Tree Cancer Alliance is to advocate for exercise oncology to become a standard part of clinical practice. As a result of their work in exercise oncology, Maple Tree Cancer Alliance is gaining national and international attention. They fully believe that this will lay the groundwork so that this vision will one day become reality for all those who are diagnosed with cancer.

