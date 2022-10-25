Fastest Growing D2C Brand in the U.S. Crowned After Posting 13x Sales Growth in One Year

A new list from Brightpearl of the 50 fastest growing e-commerce brands of the past year was announced today, and reveals that the top 25 US ecommerce brands generated more than $341 million in revenue over a 12-month period (2020-2021).

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A specialist bicycle wheel manufacturer has emerged as the fastest-growing ecommerce brand in the US, with a staggering 13x (1,357%) growth in revenue over the past twelve months, according to a new league table.

Colorado-based HUNT Bike Wheels, has grown its sales by more than 1,300% as the brand's patented wheel technology inspired a surge of cycling enthusiasts to flock to its online store.

Brightpearl

"We are delighted to be named as the fastest growing online company in the US - it really is a fantastic achievement to top Brightpearl's Lighting 50 list," said Samuel Johnson, US Market Manager at HUNT Bike Wheels.

Brightpearl by Sage, the world leading retail operating system, has curated the list of the fastest growing e-commerce brands for its yearly Lightning 50 table.

Researchers tracked growth rates for hundreds of companies across the United States to find the fastest growing ecommerce brands of the last year.

The brands were tracked during a challenging and changeable period for US retail businesses, who have had to adapt to pandemic-fueled e-commerce demand alongside the changing nature of online buying and emergence of new selling channels.

HUNT Bike Wheels and J. Brooks Boutique, who ranked 2nd with 170% growth, attributed their significant growth to successfully leveraging strong e-commerce platforms, inventory planning tools and backend technology to strengthen their retail operations, the service they provide as well as their relationships with customers.

A Brightpearl spokesperson said: "When we consider the uncertainty of the last couple of years, it's easy to paint a bleak picture for business. Despite these obstacles, we can see that some firms aren't just showing resilience - they are absolutely thriving. When we look behind the data, there's a combination of factors for that success, primarily driven by people and the innovative, data-driven technologies they are using that allow them to react quickly to the challenges they face.

"It's fantastic to be able to celebrate and recognize the hard work that has gone into this growth, and I'd like to congratulate everyone who made it into the Lightning 50 list."

Notable brands in the top 10 of Lightning 50, and the recorded growth for each include:

HUNT Bike Wheels, 1357% (Bike wheelsets for cycling enthusiasts)

J. Brooks Boutique, 170% (Chic statement apparel)

Caden Lane , 132% (High end newborn clothes and baby boutique)

Wexel Art, 89% (innovative acrylic frames)

Hoven, 64% (Trendy collections in casual-wear, sunglasses and sportswear)

The full Lightning 50 list can be found here.

Other key findings show that US firms on the list achieved sales of $341M last year.

Austin-based Brightpearl works with thousands of retailers introducing software that automates retail complexity and puts orders, inventory, financials, POS (point of sale) and CRM (customer relationship management) in one place so brands can grow fearlessly.

