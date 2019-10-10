Fastest Growing Fertility Pharmacy to Deliver Enhanced Services and Programs to West Coast Clinics

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMP Pharmacy Solutions, one of the fastest-growing privately owned pharmacies is now set to open a brick-and-mortar location to locally support fertility clinics in California and surrounding states.

The acquisition of Northridge Plaza Pharmacy (NPP), a well-known and trusted entity among fertility clinics in California, is part of a strategic expansion plan that will allow SMP to enhance its local presence in the West Coast region – where demand for support of the growing fertility market is among the highest in the U.S.

"We are excited to extend SMP's white-glove services to the West Coast. This signifies a major step in our mission to provide our industry-leading services throughout the nation" said Armando Bardisa, CEO of SMP Pharmacy Solutions. SMP will provide a host of differentiated services to offices and patients to include personalized patient care, superior office support, and a robust technological platform.

The core values of NPP are similar to those of SMP Pharmacy Solutions; a highly personalized approach to customer service and a high standard of excellence. "We are confident that SMP will build upon the foundation we have worked hard to create here at NPP. Our patients and providers will be as thrilled as we are." states Karen and Silva Ekizian, Owners of Northridge Plaza Pharmacy.

NORTHRIDGE PLAZA PHARMACY

Northridge Plaza Pharmacy was founded in 1993 by the late Rafi Ekizian, with a mission to provide quality pharmacy services in Northridge and its neighboring communities. NPP's current operators, the Ekizian family, are confident that SMP will continue to provide true healthcare value to the California community.

SMP PHARMACY SOLUTIONS

Since 2003 SMP has grown from a local retail operation to a national award-winning fertility specialty pharmacy with licenses in 50 states and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers. In 2018 SMP partnered with a healthcare-focused investment firm, Galen Partners, to help usher in the next phase of the pharmacy's growth and service level. SMP has developed specific therapeutic expertise in fertility pharmacy and specialty services, holding major accreditations including URAC, ACHC, and PCAB.

For information, call 855-255-5005 or send an email info@smppharmacy.com. Also visit www.smppharmacy.com.

SOURCE SMP Pharmacy Solutions

