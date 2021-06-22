Fastest Labs Accelerates Franchise Development in 2021, Nearing Major Milestone of 100 Signed Agreements

SAN ANTONIO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a determined leadership team, committed group of franchise partners and a heightened demand for services, Fastest Labs has accelerated development efforts, with the goal of reaching 100 signed agreements and 75 locations by year-end. The brand currently sits at 59 locations – with 85 franchise agreements signed and more than twelve in development – across 23 states. Since January, the drug, alcohol and DNA testing franchise has signed 13 franchise agreements, on the fast track to having a historic, record-breaking year as it nears major milestones while breaking into new states across the country.

Fastest Labs started the year with impressive first and second quarters with nine new signed franchise agreements, including expansion to three new states – Tennessee, Virginia and Idaho, all of which add to nearing its milestone goal of hitting 100 signed agreements by year-end. Other major deal signings include existing franchisees in California, Texas and Washington purchasing second territories with plans to open within the next 9-12 months – a true testament to the brand's success. By the end of 2021, Fastest Labs aims to have 75 open and operating locations, and through extensive research and demographic studies, is actively seeking strategic franchise partners to develop in states including but not limited to Albuquerque, Des Moines, Detroit, Indianapolis, Jackson, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Little Rock, New Orleans, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The Fastest Labs leadership team continues to prioritize support and innovation to help franchisees achieve long-term success in their communities. One successful program is aptly titled Franchise Support Initiative 12 (FSI XII). Each month, new initiatives and support tools are rolled out to assist franchisees in their day-to-day operations. Examples include a ticketed support system that tracks franchisee requests and ensures they are met, hiring of two additional support staff members, a uniform training system across every location, franchise coaches, marketing collateral and more.

More recently, Fastest Labs has launched an all-new sales initiative called Mach One. The goal of this four-prong initiative is to accelerate each franchisee location sales to $1M in gross annual sales as part of the company's five-year plan. Furthermore, Fastest Labs has invested in a partnership with ZoomInfo to help franchise owners reach this goal by accelerating their customer base through comprehensive, tech-forward sales and marketing tactics. Through intuitive data, franchisees will be able to see if companies and consumers are searching for key words surrounding drug testing, tap into specific zip codes and provide franchisees with key contact info and demographics so they can quickly send proposals and acquire new business.

"By investing in and maximizing our technology, we are helping franchisees raise their sales," said Dave Claflin, CEO and founder of Fastest Labs. "These initiatives will not only increase average unit volume, but also drive franchise development as we enter a new era of growth."

Fastest Labs is a non-medical drug testing franchise specializing in drug, alcohol and DNA testing services for private individuals and corporate America. Types of B2B services include urine screening, hair testing, fingernail testing, saliva testing, sweat patch testing, DNA paternity, background check and managing drug and alcohol programs.

Each location is committed to seeing individuals within five minutes of their arrival with no appointment necessary, as Fastest Labs' proprietary technology eliminates the need for paperwork. With their advanced software system, test results are uploaded into an individual's client portal within seconds of testing. With a customer promise to offer the cleanest and fastest service in the industry, Fastest Labs is offering best in class services in their facilities. To protect its clients, franchisees and team members nationwide, Fastest Labs does not provide any COVID-19 testing or medical diagnostic services.

For more information on Fastest Labs and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.fastestlabs.com/own-a-franchise/.

ABOUT FASTEST LABS

Fastest Labs is the premier drug, alcohol, and DNA testing franchise providing certified testing for both private and legal purposes. Fastest Labs delivers clean, fast testing with an extremely high level of customer service. With 59 units open in 22 states, the brand offers affordable lab tests for businesses, individuals, students, teens and corporations. Additionally, Fastest Labs has been recognized as a top franchise opportunity in 2021 by Franchise Business Review. For more information about Fastest Labs franchise opportunity, please visit: https://www.fastestlabs.com/own-a-franchise/.

Media Contact: Jessica Terrones, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Fastest Labs

Related Links

https://www.fastestlabs.com

