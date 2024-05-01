Fastest Labs Announces Expansion into Coastal North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastest Labs, a leading national drug, alcohol, and DNA testing company, is expanding its presence in North Carolina with a new franchise location in Wilmington, NC. The move marks a significant stride in the company's efforts to provide fast, affordable, and reliable testing services to the region. Fastest Labs of Wilmington is located at 2011 Corporate Drive, Unit #1 in Wilmington and recently opened its doors in February 2024. The new franchise will serve a large area stretching from Jacksonville, NC to Calabash, NC.

Kenneth & Stacy Baker, owner of Goldstream, Inc, a veteran-owned small business holding the Fastest Labs franchise in North Carolina, plan to expand over the next several months. "We are thrilled to welcome Ken and Stacy to the Fastest Labs nationwide family of clinics," said Dave Claflin, founder and CEO of Fastest Labs. Under Claflin's leadership, Fastest Labs has grown into one of the country's fastest-growing drug testing franchise businesses. Kenneth, a Marine Corps Veteran, recognized a need for a better experience and a change in the drug testing environment. "Employees are by far a company's most valuable resource; we should honor them by giving them a Safe, Drug Free work space," he said. Ken added, "When you have leading technology at the forefront of an industry it drives efficiency." Stacy, a Nurse, understands Fastest Labs can provide solutions for a wide range of issues in the workplace, courts, and homes. "Ken and I have committed ourselves to the community by providing a judgment-free service and helping the area be a safe & healthy place to work, visit, live, learn and earn," she said.

The new clinic will operate Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, with Mobile on-site and 24/7 emergency after hours services available. Fastest Labs of Wilmington looks forward to serving the Coastal Region of North Carolina, communities and residents with fast, friendly and efficient testing services.

Fastest Labs stands out for its emphasis on safety, cost, and convenience. It offers industry-leading proprietary technology that produces accurate test results within 15 minutes of arrival. Fastest Labs assists in developing and implementing comprehensive drug & alcohol policies and procedures, reporting accurate results in real-time via a secure customer portal. This service greatly benefits HR departments, reducing wait times and delays in hiring processes or return-to-work statuses. Fastest Labs provides drug and alcohol testing options and a wide range of DNA tests for paternity, fidelity, immigration, inheritance, background checks, fingerprinting and wellness screens. Wilmington, North Carolina.

Media Contact Ken Baker, Fastest Labs of Wilmington, 1 9103993661, [email protected], https://www.fastestlabs.com/wilmington/

SOURCE Fastest Labs of Wilmington