Fastest Labs Expands into Tennessee with Newly Opened Cookeville Location

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastest Labs, a Drug, Alcohol and DNA Testing franchise, has added a new location in Cookeville, Tennessee to its growing list of facilities across America. This new location marks the first Fastest Labs in the state, having opened in April 2021, and is located at 545 E. Spring St. The growing franchise brand aims to develop an additional 12 locations across Tennessee, through strategic franchise partnerships, in territories including Chattanooga, Knoxville and Murfreesboro.

The newest franchisee to be welcomed to the Fastest Labs family, Amanda Howard, is an accomplished business owner and attorney. Howard's experience working with clients to get drug, alcohol and DNA testing is what prompted her to get involved with the drug testing franchise. Howard first realized the need for a solution within her community when she learned her clients would have to drive over two hours just to get tested at the nearest lab, and then wait several weeks to get results. On top of owning her own law practice, Howard is a single mom to two daughters and was looking for a franchise opportunity that would provide a solution to her community while being easy to manage as a working mother.

"What drew me to the Fastest Labs franchise opportunity was how easy they have made the process to open and run the business," said Howard. "Working with the Cookeville community, I saw a huge need for safe, quick and easy testing. Fastest Labs provided all of those options and their team worked with me every step of the way to make sure we are successful. They've created a system for franchisees to be supported by assisting us in finding a location, training and hiring a staff and more. They made opening my first location so easy and I'm definitely considering opening another facility in the future."

With a determined leadership team, committed group of franchise partners and a heightened demand for services, Fastest Labs has accelerated development efforts, with the goal of reaching 100 locations by year-end. The brand currently sits at 58 locations – with more than twelve in development – across 22 states. In the last year, the brand signed 19 franchise agreements, the most it's seen since it began franchising in 2010. Fastest Labs is on track to have a historic, record-breaking year as it is on track to continue hitting major milestones and breaking into new states across the country.

"We're excited to welcome Amanda to the Fastest Labs family, and her immense business knowledge is a huge asset to our team," said Dave Claflin, the CEO and Founder of Fastest Labs. "As we continue to grow our franchise, we are always looking for hard working and service-focused individuals, and Amanda exemplifies that. Her passion to serve the community and driven work ethic is truly inspiring, and we're eager to see all of her future success."

Fastest Labs is a non-medical drug testing franchise specializing in drug, alcohol and DNA testing services for private individuals and corporate America. Types of B2B services include urine screening, hair testing, fingernail testing, saliva testing, sweat patch testing, DNA paternity, background check and managing drug/alcohol programs.

Each location is committed to seeing individuals within five minutes of their arrival with no appointment necessary, as Fastest Labs' proprietary technology eliminates the need for paperwork. With their advanced system, test results are uploaded into an individual's client portal within seconds of testing. With a customer promise to offer the cleanest and fastest service in the industry, Fastest Labs is not offering COVID tests in their facilities.

For more information on Fastest Labs and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.fastestlabs.com/own-a-franchise/.

ABOUT FASTEST LABS

Fastest Labs is the premier drug, alcohol, and DNA testing franchise providing certified testing for both private and legal purposes. Fastest Labs delivers clean, fast testing with an extremely high level of customer service. With 58 units open in 22 states, the brand offers affordable lab tests for businesses, individuals, students, teens and corporations. Additionally, Fastest Labs has been recognized as a top franchise opportunity in 2021 by Franchise Business Review. For more information about Fastest Labs franchise opportunity, please visit: https://www.fastestlabs.com/own-a-franchise/.

