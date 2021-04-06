Fastest Labs Makes Mark in Utah with Major Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

SANDY, Utah, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastest Labs, a Drug, Alcohol and DNA Testing franchise, has welcomed a new franchise to the system in Sandy, Utah, which opened its doors in November 2020. Along with this new addition, owner Stephen Collings has inked four territories throughout Sandy Utah County with plans to open and develop a new location each year in the next 4-5 years. These territories include Provo, Lehi, South Salt Lake City and Ogden. These new agreements will add to the current Fastest Labs location located in North Salt Lake City, Utah.

Behind this continued development deal is Stephen Collings, who brings decades of leadership experience to the Fastest Labs franchise system. Collings has spent over 25 years of his previous career climbing the corporate ladder at a contracting company, holding upper management positions, and later a VP, part owner and president role, until he later decided step down from this roles to spend three years in Africa as a missionary. Upon returning back to the states, Collings knew he wanted to dive back into business leadership, without having to reinvent the wheel, leading him to explore franchising, specifically Fastest Labs. A local of the Salt Lake City area for most of his life, Collings plans to grow into a new territory across the state each year.

"Everything about the Fastest Labs business model, and the direction the overall industry is headed, paired with the immediate and genuine connection with Dave Claflin, made this opportunity that much more appealing," said Collings. "It's evident that this business model works, and was crafted with the franchise network's success top-of-mind. As the nation begins to bounce back from COVID-19 and the economy starts to recover, our services will prove crucial to those stepping back into the workforce, and I'll work tirelessly to make sure the community is served as quickly and safely as possible."

With a determined leadership team, committed group of franchise partners and a heightened demand for services, Fastest Labs has accelerated development efforts, with the goal of reaching 100 locations by year-end. The brand currently sits at 58 locations – with more than six in development – across 20 states. In the last year, the brand signed 19 franchise agreements, the most the brand has seen since it began franchising in 2010, and is on track to continue hitting milestones and breaking into new states across the U.S.

"We are humbled to welcome Stephen to our franchise system late last year, and are looking forward to witnessing his goals to expand throughout the state of Utah," said Dave Claflin, the CEO and Founder of Fastest Labs. "His drive to succeed and establish the Fastest Labs brand throughout his home state is truly inspiring to see, as his determination was clearly evident from his initial multi-unit signing and passion for this booming industry."

Fastest Labs is a non-medical drug testing franchise specializing in drug, alcohol and DNA testing services for private individuals and corporate America. Types of B2B services include urine screening, hair testing, fingernail testing, saliva testing, sweat patch testing, DNA paternity, background check, and managing drug/alcohol programs.

Each location is committed to seeing individuals within five minutes of their arrival with no appointment necessary, as Fastest Labs' proprietary technology eliminates the need for paperwork. With their advanced system, test results are uploaded into an individual's client portal within seconds of testing. With a customer promise to offer the cleanest and fastest service in the industry, Fastest Labs is not offering COVID tests in their facilities.

ABOUT FASTEST LABS

Fastest Labs is the premier drug, alcohol, and DNA testing franchise providing certified testing for both private and legal purposes. Fastest Labs delivers clean, fast testing with an extremely high level of customer service. With 58 units open in 20 states, the brand offers affordable lab tests for businesses, individuals, students, teens, and corporations. Additionally, Fastest Labs has been recognized as a top franchise opportunity in 2021 by Franchise Business Review. For more information about Fastest Labs franchise opportunity, please visit: https://www.fastestlabs.com/own-a-franchise/.

