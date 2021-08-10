Fastest Labs Ranked in Franchise Business Review's Culture100™ Awards 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastest Labs, the industry-leading drug, alcohol and DNA testing franchise, recently received inclusion as one of the top 100 franchises of Franchise Business Review's Culture100™ Awards 2021. Over 28,000 franchise owners from 224 brands were surveyed on leadership, mission, community and overall satisfaction of franchisees to find the top companies who put culture first. This accolade comes after Fastest Labs was also named in the Top 100 Best Recession-Proof Businesses to Start in 2021 list by Franchise Business Review earlier this year.

"Culture is the single most important asset a company possess and so it's a true honor to be recognized as a top culture franchise by Franchise Business Review," said Dave Claflin, CEO and founder of Fastest Labs. "Our top priority is ensuring our franchisees feel like they're family, and we strive to provide them with the resources and training they need to continue to grow and succeed. In an effort to help franchisees, we have created several new initiatives and technology to support future sales growth. We wouldn't have this great culture without our amazing franchisees. They believe in our values as a business, and continue to impress us with their hard-working mentalities – it's rewarding to see all this hard work being recognized by the franchise industry."

These recognitions come after an incredible start to the year for Fastest Labs, as franchise development nears a major milestone of 100 signed agreements. The brand currently sits at 60 locations – with 88 franchise agreements signed and more than twelve in development – across 23 states. Just this year the fast-growing brand has signed 13 franchise agreements, and is on track to have a record-breaking year as its exceptional culture continues to attract new franchisees to the Fastest Labs family.

The 2021 Franchise Culture100 Awards list identifies the franchise brands that are creating a winning culture among its franchise owners. The ranking is based on a series of questions that focus on leadership, core values, honesty, integrity and overall support. Franchisees were also asked a number of key metric questions that helped showcase their level of happiness with the franchise. To view Fastest Labs in the full ranking, visit franchisebusinessreview.com/post/top-franchise-culture-awards/.

Fastest Labs is a non-medical drug testing franchise specializing in drug, alcohol and DNA testing services for private individuals and corporate America. Types of B2B services include urine screening, hair testing, fingernail testing, saliva testing, sweat patch testing, DNA paternity, background check and managing drug/alcohol programs.

For more information on Fastest Labs and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.fastestlabs.com/own-a-franchise/.

ABOUT FASTEST LABS

Fastest Labs is the premier drug, alcohol, and DNA testing franchise providing certified testing for both private and legal purposes. Fastest Labs delivers clean, fast testing with an extremely high level of customer service. With 59 units open in 23 states, the brand offers affordable lab tests for businesses, individuals, students, teens and corporations. Additionally, Fastest Labs has been recognized as a top franchise opportunity in 2021 by Franchise Business Review. For more information about Fastest Labs franchise opportunity, please visit: https://www.fastestlabs.com/own-a-franchise/.

Media Contact: Morgan Ganz, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Fastest Labs

Related Links

http://www.fastestlabs.com

