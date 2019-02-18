Fastest Online College Programs Featured by OnlineCollegePlan

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Part of what makes earning your bachelor's such a daunting task is just thinking about the amount of time you'll have to invest. That's because young people are erroneously taught that it takes between four and six years to earn a baccalaureate degree. The good news is that this is simply not the case. Parents, working professionals, and otherwise busy people can earn their degree much quicker. Anyone can. This is thanks to the many amazing online schools that offer accelerated bachelors degree options. OnlineCollegePlan ranked America's schools where you can earn a fast, relevant, and high-quality undergraduate degree in their article, the Top 35 Fastest Online College Programs. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/fastest-online-programs/

Schools were ranked based on affordability, as well as freshman retention and graduation rates. This approach to methodology allows students a well-rounded look at schools that provide good education, have good student satisfaction rates, and that offer competitive tuition. The research editor gives some background information about each school and then explores the relevant degrees that each institution offers.

Some degree programs can be completed in as little as one year if a student has any college experience. However, there are some degree options throughout the ranking that don't require any credits to be transferred in. There are a lot of great schools with a large variety of options for study. If a student wants to get on the fast track to the next step in their career, this article is a great place to begin their research. You can read the full list of schools in ascending order below:

University of Wisconsin (Madison , WI) Colorado State University ( Fort Collins, CO ) Northeastern University ( Boston, MA ) University of Texas -Rio Grande Valley ( Edinburg, TX ) Florida State College at Jacksonville ( Jacksonville, FL ) Central Michigan University ( Mount Pleasant, MI ) Western Governors University ( Indianapolis, IN ) Gwynedd Mercy University ( Gwynedd Valley, PA ) Saint Louis University ( St. Louis, MO ) Indiana Wesleyan University (Marion , IN) Wisconsin Lutheran College ( Milwaukee, WI ) Azusa Pacific University ( Azusa, CA ) Regis University ( Denver, CO ) Eastern Kentucky University ( Richmond, KY ) Immaculata University (Immaculata, PA) Walsh University ( North Canton, OH ) Northern Kentucky University ( Highland Heights, KY ) Arkansas Tech University ( Russellville, AR ) Liberty University ( Lynchburg, VA ) The University of Indianapolis ( Indianapolis, IN ) Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne , FL) Elmhurst College ( Elmhurst, IL ) California Baptist University ( Riverside, CA ) University of Arkansas at Little Rock ( Little Rock, AR ) Columbia College (Columbia, MO) Champlain College ( Burlington, VT ) Mercy College (Dobbs Ferry, NY) Albertus Magnus College ( New Haven, CT ) Concordia University Chicago ( Chicago, IL ) Lamar University (Beaumont, TX) Notre Dame College ( Cleveland, OH ) Limestone College ( Gaffney, SC ) Southern New Hampshire University ( Manchester, NH ) Becker College (Worcester, MA) Park University ( Parkville, MO )

