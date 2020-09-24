FastExpert Puts Power in Hands of Homebuyers and Sellers

SAN MARINO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Because purchasing and/or selling a home is an intensely personal and sometimes daunting experience, individuals should have just the right person to guide them through this process. FastExpert.com puts the power in the hands of buyers and sellers by offering detailed information on over 30,000 real estate agents—all at no cost.

FastExpert.com provides users with the profiles of local, trusted agents, who post information on their total sales, years of experience, total transactions, and average price point. This establishes transparency for our users and can be viewed anytime on our platform.

Not only can FastExpert users get connected with agents in under 24 hours, but they will have ongoing support throughout the home buying or selling process. FastExpert was the #134 fastest-growing company in America in 2018, according to Inc. 5000, and to date, has put over $4.5 billion in property listings on the market.

"Our goal is to be a resource for expedited, trustworthy assistance with the home buying and selling process," said Andrew Te, CEO of FastExpert. "Our small, nimble team is entirely focused on the precise needs of our customers as they move through this process."

About FastExpert.com

FastExpert.com matches home buyers and sellers with top local real estate agents and has been ranked as one of the top fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for three consecutive years—Inc. 5000 (2018, 2019, 2020).

Related Images

fastexpert-real-estate-agent.jpg

SOURCE FastExpert.com