Fastline Media Group Hires Rachel McMahan

BUCKNER, Ky., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastline Media Group (Fastline), a 40-year old brand with over 750,000 catalog subscribers and several lines of new digital products and services, welcomed Rachel McMahan as the Brand Manager, Senior, overseeing the Fastline and Fastline.com brands. Pat Higgins, President of Fastline said: "We're excited to bring Rachel on board because of her background in business, brand and innovative new product development. We look forward to what she brings to the Fastline brands and the energy and vision that she brings to the company."



Ms. McMahan will manage the largest brand within the Fastline Media Group of companies and is tasked with brand development, while also focusing on the group's ability to increase revenue and develop new opportunities for new business or product offerings.



She comes to Fastline from Louisville Business First, where she was the Audience Development Director, overseeing the circulation department. Ms. McMahan also developed several new business and networking opportunities and events that increased revenue. She also oversaw local partnerships and trade relationships.



Ms. McMahan is a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Strategic Communication. She has several years of experience working in the marketing, advertising and media industries, including; Time Warner Cable Media selling TV commercial and digital advertising and Louisville Business First.

Fastline Media Group has grown from a traditional magazine and print business to a full-service digital and data-centered operation that provides mixed marketing solutions to the agriculture and related industries. The company produces 22 farm industry catalogs, digitally and in print, across the United States. Fastline also owns i3 Digital Agency, MCW Printing and provides marketing and business intelligence to the agriculture and related industries.



