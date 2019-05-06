Fastman and KineMatik Partner to Deliver Collaborative Business Process Applications for OpenText Content Suite and Extended ECM

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastman, the leading provider of information security and management services and solutions for OpenText Content Suite and Extended ECM, today announced that it has been appointed as an authorized KineMatik partner. The partnership provides Fastman with access to the suite of KineMatik Content Suite/xECM solutions, enabling them to bring enhanced project management, turnkey business process applications, and document publishing solutions to OpenText users within the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are delighted to announce this new partnership with KineMatik," declared Alister Grigg, Managing Director at Fastman. "KineMatik brings almost 20 years of Content Suite experience, and their range of pre-built applications will enable our customers to transform and optimize new areas of their business by extending their use of Content Suite with best practice processes and supported off-the-shelf solutions.

"We are very pleased to announce our latest partnership with Fastman, which we hope will create diverse and exciting opportunities for both organizations in the coming months. Fastman has an excellent reputation for consulting and operational services within the Asia-Pacific region. We strongly believe this partnership will create a better way for organizations in the region to work with information, whether it is on-premise or in the cloud," said Anne O'Leary, CEO at KineMatik.

About Fastman

Established in 2006, Fastman designs and delivers high-value business and technical solutions that radically change the way organizations use OpenText™ Content Suite and Extended ECM. By tuning the core platform and aligning it with individual business needs, Fastman's consultants and services increase user adoption, reduce the risk of information abuse and maximize the return on any OpenText investment.

About KineMatik

KineMatik is a leading OpenText technology partner with over 19 years of experience. KineMatik develops solutions for OpenText Content Suite/Extended ECM that enable organizations to further leverage their existing investment in the areas of Project Management, Business Process Applications, Business Application Builder, Publisher, Form Builder and Electronic Lab Notebook.

