Fastman Improves OpenText Content Server Information Governance With Updated Permissions Management Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastman the leading provider of access control and permissions management solutions for OpenText Content Suite, today announced a significant update to its well-established Permissions Manager solution. By enabling Content Suite administrators and power-users to quickly see, manage, and change permissions on any individual item or an entire hierarchy within Content Server, Permissions Manager increases user satisfaction, reduces technical support overheads, and enables effective information governance processes.

Fastman

"With recent regulation such as GDPR coming into effect, it is more important than ever that organizations are able to understand and prove who has access to what information," said Alister Grigg, CEO of Fastman. "By enabling management to quickly review and update content access rights across their entire Content Server or SAP Extended ECM repository, Permissions Manager delivers compliance controls and brings peace of mind."

The latest release of Permissions Manager extends support for Content Server 16's new SmartUI interface. As well as being able to view permissions through the Classic UI, Permissions Manager v10 now enables viewing of detailed permissions levels across hierarchies of folders and content items directly within the Smart UI interface. Additionally, Permissions Manager's replace User/Group functionality has been enhanced, allowing users to select an individual item or hierarchy of content and then replace a specific User or Group with another.

Further details on enhancements in this release, as well as full details on the Permissions Manager solution can be found on Fastman's website at http://www.fastman.com/permissions-manager-v10-upgrade.

About Fastman

Established in 2006, Fastman designs and delivers high-value business and technical solutions that radically change the way organizations use OpenText™ Content Suite. By tuning the core platform and aligning it with individual business needs, Fastman's consultants and our Fastman Suite of products increase user adoption, reduce the risk of information abuse and maximize the return on any OpenText investment.

Connect with us:

Fastman information management blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Further information:

Simon Harvey

Director, Marketing

simon.harvey@fastman.com

Related Links

About Fastman Permissions Manager

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastman-improves-opentext-content-server-information-governance-with-updated-permissions-management-solution-300656916.html

SOURCE Fastman

Related Links

http://www.fastman.com

