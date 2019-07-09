Fastman Releases Access Manager and Digital Signature Automation for DocuSign

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastman, the leading provider of information security and management services and solutions for OpenText Content Suite and Extended ECM, has recently released two highly anticipated updates. These include Fastman Digital Signatures, a digital signature solution for OpenText Content Suite and Extended ECM leveraging the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and on-premise Digital Signature Appliance, and Fastman Access Manager, the most effective way to ensure compliance with OpenText Content Suite read-only user licensing.

As a new component of the Fastman Management Suite, Access Manager enables organizations to remain compliant with the terms of their read-only license agreements — preventing non-compliance penalties and fines. "With no technical limitations in the core Content Suite product, many OpenText customers have users that are performing actions that their read-only licenses do not permit. With regular audits, this can unwittingly cost them a significant amount of money in fines," says Alister Grigg, Managing Director at Fastman. "Access Manager physically prevents the use of out-of-license functionality and enables admins to track what their read-only users are trying to achieve. It takes minutes to implement and saves our customers significant time, trouble and money."

In addition, Fastman also announced an update to their Digital Signatures product. "Our customers have wanted to sign documents within the DocuSign Agreement Cloud alongside our existing Digital Signature Appliance connector for quite some time," says Alister Grigg. "With this release we enable organizations to seamlessly send documents for signing in either — or both — solutions directly from their OpenText systems."

Both Fastman Digital Signatures and Fastman Access Manager are available today. If you would like to find out more about either product or the latest developments from Fastman, visit their website or contact them for details.

About Fastman

Established in 2006, Fastman designs and delivers high-value business and technical solutions that radically change the way organizations use OpenText™ Content Suite and Extended ECM platforms. By tuning the core platform and aligning it with individual business needs, Fastman's products and services increase user adoption, reduce the risk of information abuse and maximize the return on any OpenText investment.

