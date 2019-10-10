FastMed Urgent Care to Expand into the Heart of Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting downtown Raleigh's historic population growth, NAI Carolantic Realty, the Triangle's leading commercial real estate firm, is pleased to have represented FastMed Urgent Care – one of the nation's largest urgent care providers and the largest in North Carolina – in selecting a building to expand into downtown Raleigh with a new clinic and office space for its North Carolina-based corporate staff.

The building is located at 107 West Hargett Street between Fayetteville Street and the Warehouse District. Originally built in 1925, the historic structure, which was a fixture of downtown Raleigh as the home of Father and Son Antiques for more than 20 years, has been expanded to five stories and boasts 25,500 square feet of office and retail space.

NAI Carolantic broker, John Hibbits, a Raleigh native and real estate veteran, has supported FastMed's tremendous growth in North Carolina and said it was an easy choice. "FastMed decided that this location offered a truly unique opportunity to provide easy access to a clinic in the downtown area while also allowing FastMed to provide upgraded space for more than 100 corporate staff members."

Hibbits noted in the annual State of Downtown report issued last month, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance reported residential population growth of 39% since 2015 and $2.3 billion in development. Raleigh is the fastest growing city in North Carolina and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States.

"With 58 clinics in North Carolina, FastMed is committed to providing easy access to high-quality, affordable healthcare throughout the state," said FastMed CEO, Web Golinkin. "This new location will enable us to better serve Raleigh-based consumers and employers, as well as our own team members, while simultaneously contributing to the city's continued economic growth."

FastMed expects to open the new downtown clinic and corporate office space by fall of 2020.

About NAI Carolantic Realty

NAI Carolantic is the area's leading commercial real estate firm with 16 brokers, a full-service property management division, and an experienced marketing and research division. Established in 1972, NAI Carolantic is a local office of NAI Global, one of the largest real estate service providers worldwide. NAI has over 6,000 real estate professionals in over 375 offices around the world with regional management, global infrastructure, best practices and technology to provide clients with consistent, quality results.

www.naicarolantic.com

About FastMed

FastMed Urgent Care owns and operates 109 clinics across Arizona, North Carolina and Texas, providing a broad range of acute/episodic and preventive healthcare services 365 days per year. FastMed also provides workers' compensation services at all of its clinics, and family and sports medicine services at select locations. FastMed has successfully treated nearly 6 million patients since the opening of its first clinic in Clayton, NC in 2005, and is the largest urgent care operator to be awarded the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for accreditation in healthcare quality and safety in ambulatory healthcare. For more information about locations, services, hours of operation, insurance and prices, visit www.FastMed.com.

SOURCE NAI Carolantic Realty

