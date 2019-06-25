FastPay Welcomes Larry Shiels as the VP of Supplier Development for FastPay Network

"FastPay Network solves for the media industry's most talked-about challenge: knowing how and when you're going to get paid and the visibility around that process. By bridging the gap between suppliers and agencies with faster payments, an automated workflow, and reduced costs we're able to reduce friction across the entirety of the media landscape. This is something no company has ever taken on before so it's an exciting time to be joining," said Shiels.

Shiels comes to FastPay from WideOrbit where he spent 8 years developing strategic partnerships with agencies, brands, advertising holding companies, television broadcasters, cable networks, and leading demand side platforms (DSPs). Prior to WideOrbit, Shiels worked at Mediaocean as their Sales Director growing revenue for the world's leading media SaaS enterprise campaign management and accounting software solution.

"We're thrilled to have Larry on board as the newest member of our executive team," said Michael Wehner, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Payments. "With over 20 years of experience selling enterprise software to media buyers and sellers, Larry understands, firsthand, the complexities of the media ecosystem. He has the leadership experience and proven track record in pursuing growth opportunities and developing relationships with C-level executives, which is exactly what we need as we go to market with FastPay Network."

ABOUT FASTPAY

FastPay is a financial technology platform that reduces friction and unlocks capital for buyers and sellers across the media landscape. Since its inception in 2009, FastPay has secured the movement of more than $6B in capital providing access to hundreds of millions of dollars in deployable capital from partners including Citibank, Wells Fargo, and Oak HC/FT. Its leadership team brings decades of credit and payments experience from Green Dot Corporation, Capital One, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Skrill. Headquartered in Los Angeles, FastPay has offices in San Francisco, New York, London, and Framingham, MA. For more information, please visit gofastpay.com.

