FASTSIGNS Achieves Record Growth in 2021

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International , Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, crossed the $600 million mark in network sales for the first time in company history, continuing to build on a growing sales track record. The impressive growth underscores FASTSIGNS' adaptability to a rapidly changing business environment in response to the global pandemic and the continued demand for signage and visual graphics

"At FASTSIGNS, our franchisees' success comes first. From the beginning of the pandemic to now, we've been by their side every step of the way, helping them navigate unprecedented challenges and seize new opportunities for growth," said Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and Chair of the International Franchising Association. "We're seeing demand for our services continue to escalate as events return and business resumes. Our franchisees' role of being the go-to resource for visual communications in their communities continues to grow stronger every day. The growth and momentum we've experienced is a true testament to the strong FASTSIGNS network, our brand's adaptability, and the rising demand for our services."

The roadmap for FASTSIGNS' continued growth includes the progress made and the continued investment in building FASTSIGNS as a data-driven organization that focuses on understanding the levers that truly drive the business, the customer, trends and seasonality in customer buying, and ROI metrics to further direct company initiatives.

FASTSIGNS has experienced strong double-digit growth and is expected to exceed more than 15% comp sales in 2021 and continues to expand the franchise network, awarding more than 25 this year to develop locations in markets such as Southern CA, Western Canada, and Florida.

With continued franchise expansion as well as heightened customer demand, FASTSIGNS is experiencing exponential job creation. The growing company continues to seek qualified talent to fill over 1,000 jobs available across the network. The majority of jobs can be found through the company's Careers page here .

For more information on FASTSIGNS, visit www.fastsigns.com .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 8 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies in all industries communicate their message and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed. The corporate umbrella includes FASTSIGNS®; SIGNWAVE® in Australia; NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020; and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastsigns.com

