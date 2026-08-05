FASTSIGNS and My Salon Suite Earn National Franchise Among Franchise Business Review's Most Profitable Franchises for 2026

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, a leading multi-brand franchising platform known for building high-performing service businesses, today announced that Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS® and My Salon Suite® among its Most Profitable Franchises for 2026.

"These honors reinforce what sophisticated franchise prospects are looking for today and what we as a platform company deliver: profitable businesses backed by proven systems, strong peer networks and powerful brand awareness," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands.

Franchise Business Review's Most Profitable Franchises recognition highlights franchise brands whose owners report strong financial performance and high satisfaction with their investment. The honor is especially meaningful because it reflects feedback from franchisees operating within the systems and their firsthand experience with the brands' business models, support and opportunities for long-term success.

"My Salon Suite has been life-changing for me," said John Ludden, a multi-unit franchisee with locations across North and South Carolina. "I worked in the corporate world for 17 years. I did a lot of Global traveling and, while some of that was sexy and we made good money, I was not in control of what I was working on or who I was working with when I had to travel. My Salon Suite started as a side hustle for us in 2019 and has become the primary source of income for our family. I quit my corporate job and I'm not looking back, I love it!"

"I wanted to own something only open five days a week from 9-5 pm," said Emily Staples, who owns FASTSIGNS of Gilbert, Ariz. "I didn't want to get into the food industry. I wanted something I was familiar with. Something with flexibility and at some point it runs itself. Plus, franchisor support was important. In the 8 years since FASTSIGNS of Gilbert opened, sales have grown by 350%."

FASTSIGNS, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, provides businesses and organizations with comprehensive visual marketing solutions through a widely recognized brand and established business-to-business model. My Salon Suite offers beauty and wellness professionals the opportunity to operate independent businesses within upscale, fully equipped salon suites, supported by a franchise model designed for recurring revenue and multi-unit growth.

Propelled Brands remains focused on expanding in high-opportunity markets, supporting multi-unit development and attracting qualified entrepreneurs who want to build businesses with established brands and proven support. For more information about Propelled Brands franchise opportunities, visit propelledbrands.com/franchising-opportunities or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

ABOUT PROPELLED BRANDS®

Propelled Brands® is a multi-brand platform company dedicated to accelerating the growth of service-oriented businesses with an unrelenting focus on franchising best practices and franchisee profitability and satisfaction. We have a robust franchise business model that provides a clear growth trajectory for the unique position, purpose and momentum of each brand. While there are many paths to success, there's only one direction we know: forward. Our portfolio includes highly recognized and award winning brands: FASTSIGNS®, My Salon Suite®, and Camp Bow Wow®. Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit propelledbrands.com.

SOURCE Propelled Brands