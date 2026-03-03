Propelled Brands Closes 2025 with Strong Development Growth; Camp Bow Wow Launches Reduced Investment Model to Accelerate 2026 Expansion

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands , the leading, multi-brand franchisor of FASTSIGNS® , My Salon Suite® and Camp Bow Wow® , closed out 2025 with strong franchise development momentum, optimized footprints and reduced investment models supporting expansion, and industry recognition including FASTSIGNS earning the #1 ranking in its category in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® .

Collectively, all three brands secured more than 70 new franchise agreements in 2025, and continued expanding across key domestic and international markets. With over 1,380 franchises open and operating across the system to date, Propelled Brands continues to demonstrate the strength and scale of its platform. Further reinforcing that momentum, each brand earned national recognition on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® and the Franchise Times Top 400 lists.

FASTSIGNS expanded its footprint, opening over 20 locations and awarding an additional 30 locations across key markets, including the brand's second location in the Dominican Republic. My Salon Suite signed nearly 30 franchise agreements in 2025 while unveiling its comprehensive brand refresh , bringing its system to more than 370 locations to date. Conversions played a key role in its growth strategy as independent salon operators increasingly transitioned into the brand's scalable growth opportunities backed by its proven franchise model.

Camp Bow Wow closed the year with 14 new franchise agreements and 225 locations open or operating nationwide, while unveiling one of its most significant brand evolutions to date. The pet care leader introduced a new, optimized storefront prototype designed to reduce build-out and startup costs, lowering the overall investment for new franchisees while maintaining the premium experience pet parents expect. The brand also launched a refreshed visual identity to strengthen local marketing impact and reinforce its leadership position in the rapidly growing pet services sector.

"It's been such a fun and exciting ride getting to be a multi-unit owner and having a positive impact on so many dogs, their humans, and all of our staff that we have on our teams," said Tyler Keith, owner of Camp Bow Wow of Mt. Juliet, Chattanooga, and Jacksonville. "I truly love what I do, and I'm hoping to secure my fourth location for a Camp in 2026. The more dogs that we get to play with, the more positive impact we are making on dogs and their humans' lives."

Looking ahead to 2026, Propelled Brands is positioned to accelerate growth and continue its strong momentum across its family of brands. With a strong national footprint, the brand will aggressively target 25 new Camp Bow Wow franchise agreements in 2026.

"2025 was a transformative year for our portfolio," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands. "We strengthened each of our brands through strategic development, thoughtful reinvestment and model innovation. In particular, Camp Bow Wow's reduced investment model creates a powerful opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the resilient pet care industry and we look forward to expanding our network and delivering exceptional experiences for pets and their owners."

Propelled Brands remains focused on expanding in high-opportunity markets, supporting multi-unit development and attracting qualified entrepreneurs with dreams of opening their own businesses. Interested prospects can visit key franchise personnel at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, March 24 - 27, 2026 (booth #2221 and #2223).

For more information about Propelled Brands franchise opportunities, visit https://www.propelledbrands.com/franchising-opportunities or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

ABOUT PROPELLED BRANDS®

Propelled Brands® is a multi-brand platform company dedicated to accelerating the growth of service-oriented businesses with an unrelenting focus on franchising best practices and franchisee profitability and satisfaction. We have a robust franchise business model that provides a clear growth trajectory for the unique position, purpose and momentum of each brand. While there are many paths to success, there's only one direction we know: forward. Our portfolio includes highly recognized and award winning brands: FASTSIGNS®, My Salon Suite®, and Camp Bow Wow®. Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit propelledbrands.com .

SOURCE Propelled Brands