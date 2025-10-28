Propelled Brands® Creates New Chief Operating Officer Role, Hires Franchise Industry Veteran Vera G. Peterson

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands® , a best-in-class multi-brand franchisor platform company, today announced the creation of a new executive leadership position, Chief Operating Officer (COO). Vera G. Peterson, a proven executive with extensive experience in multi-brand franchise operations, has been named to the new role.

Vera G. Peterson, COO of Propelled Brands®

Peterson has a strong track record of scaling businesses, driving same store sales growth, and expanding profitability through strategic growth initiatives and operational excellence. She has led transformational change across respected franchise organizations including Neighborly, Molly Maid USA and Miracle-Ear Inc., by leveraging data-driven insights, process optimization, and brand integration to strengthen performance, while building trust-based relationships with franchisees and teams to re-ignite and accelerate growth across the organization.

Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands, has created this new role in the organization to accelerate revenue growth and franchisee satisfaction. In this role, Peterson will lead each of the brand presidents for FASTSIGNS®, My Salon Suite® and Camp Bow Wow® through strategic direction and execution of brand objectives to drive growth and innovation for franchisees across the network. Peterson will also be dedicated to developing future brand presidents throughout the operations team.

"As COO, Peterson will be a vital member of the executive leadership team. The creation of the COO position is a strategic move designed to enhance operational excellence and drive our next phase of growth. We are thrilled to welcome Vera Peterson to our team," said Monson. "Vera's proven track record of scaling businesses, driving profitability in PE-backed environments, and leading multi-brand integration is exactly what we need. Her experience directly managing brand presidents and her success in delivering significant year-over-year growth make her the ideal leader to support our franchisees. As the company continues to grow, Peterson will guide the integration of all newly acquired brands into the Propelled Brands portfolio."

"I am incredibly excited to join the Propelled Brands family and take on this new challenge," said Peterson. "Propelled Brands is well respected in the franchise industry, has a powerful portfolio and a culture focused on franchisee profitability and satisfaction. I look forward to working alongside Catherine Monson, the executive team and the talented brand presidents to streamline operations, drive innovation and deliver exceptional value, support and growth to our franchisees."

Propelled Brands was formed in 2021 with FASTSIGNS International Inc. as its first brand. Over time, the franchisor has acquired several brands, including salon suite franchisor My Salon Suite and Camp Bow Wow, a leading dog daycare and boarding provider in the rapidly growing pet care industry.

About Propelled Brands®

Propelled Brands® is a multi-brand platform company dedicated to accelerating the growth of service-oriented businesses with an unrelenting focus on franchising best practices and franchisee profitability and satisfaction. We have a robust franchise business model that provides a clear growth trajectory for the unique position, purpose and momentum of each brand. While there are many paths to success, there's only one direction we know: forward. Our portfolio includes highly recognized and award-winning brands: FASTSIGNS®, My Salon Suite® and Camp Bow Wow®. Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit propelledbrands.com or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

