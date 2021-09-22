FASTSIGNS Announces Over 1,000 Jobs Available

To assist in recruitment and inform job seekers and provide opportunities, FASTSIGNS will host an informative webinar on October 1 at 11:00 AM CST titled, "Open Your Mind to a Career in Signs." The virtual event will share opportunities from the diverse sign industry that includes a variety of skill sets from consulting and designing to engineering, producing and installing.

"We are encouraging everyone--from people who have been working for many years to the next generation--to consider a career in the sign and graphics industry," said Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and Chair of the International Franchising Association. "There are many roles that incorporate collaboration, creativity and innovation within the visual communications field. Cutting-edge technology helps sign creators transform ideas into signs and graphics that make an impact in communities everywhere. We want to inspire others to be a part of that."

In partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers' Manufacturing Day, the International Sign Association promotes Sign Manufacturing Day every first Friday of October. On this day, companies in the visual communications industry encourage people to explore exciting and diverse career opportunities within the industry.

To learn more or to register for this informative event, please visit the event site located here .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 8 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies in all industries communicate their message and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

