FASTSIGNS Debuts Wi-Charge "Over-The-Air Wireless Charging" Digital Signage. No Wires. No Batteries.

Paving the Future for Marketing and Advertising Industries



Ready-To-Use wireless displays are available at FASTSIGNS. Developed for optimized wireless power and easily operate with the FASTSIGNS Digital Signage Software

Customers can see as much as 5x return on investment and save on power; a single transmitter saves up to 5,000 AA batteries

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbye to routing, long-charging cables and even batteries. FASTSIGNS and Wi-Charge are now deploying state-of-the art wireless, over-the-air displays that can be powered through the air.

This new product is intentionally positioned for accessibility, ease and efficiency for business owners and marketers that will help drive engagement, increase brand reach, grow revenue, and increase customer loyalty.

Wi-Charge Transmitter Wi-Charge

These displays will harness power from a ceiling transmitter. The transmitter locates the client devices and beams a directional infrared beam to the device. The device then converts the infrared beam back into electricity. Safer than a Wi-Fi router, the Wi-Charge wireless over-the-air technology has passed all safety certificates worldwide including the FDA in US, IEC and UL.

"This is the future. Having a product that omits all power chords, charging stations, batteries and more is a game changer for all industries that need digital signage. There's a big opportunity here in terms of market demand," said Harvey Grossman, CMO of ChromeSignage. "Right now, FASTSIGNS Wi-Charge screens are just tablet-sized, but that will change."

Digital signage increases brand awareness by 47.7% and data proves that information received visually is more persuasive; "seeing is believing." The global digital signage market was predicted to exceed $20 billion by 2020, and the pandemic accelerated the necessity to transform how businesses both connect with customers and still impact key business objectives.

"We see over-the-air charging happening already and it's happening in different ways with different technologies that allow different value propositions. So, you can expect to see more and more of this," said Ori Mor, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Wi-Charge.

For Additional information, please visit: https://fsdigitalsignage.com .

ABOUT FASTSIGNS

Founded in 1985, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the global franchisor of FASTSIGNS® sign and graphic centers. We are a business-to-business franchise with more than 750 locations in 8 countries. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic, and Australia. FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and graphic solutions (custom signs and visual graphics) to help businesses and organizations - including manufacturers, schools and universities, retailers, construction companies, healthcare facilities and many other industries extend their brand's reach and communicate messages to their audiences.

Media Contact:

Danielle Grossman

Media Consulting

[email protected]

484.433.9024

SOURCE Fastsigns