FASTSIGNS® Expands New York City Footprint with Three New Centers, Including Two Co-Branded Locations, and Continued Growth Across the Region

Area Developer Greg Carafello leads expansion as independent New York businesses embrace the world's largest sign, graphics and visual communications franchise

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry, is expanding throughout the nation's largest media market as longtime FASTSIGNS Area Developer Greg Carafello sees something even bigger: New York small businesses persevering with the strength of a global franchise powerhouse.

Carafello invested in FASTSIGNS in December of 2017 and, in conjunction with FASTSIGNS, has grown the brand's New York City presence from two to 10 locations.

This year, FASTSIGNS has welcomed three new franchise centers across the New York City region, including the co-branding of two respected family-owned businesses that have served their communities for more than 50 years.

Combined with additional franchise agreements recently awarded and white-space development opportunities throughout Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx, FASTSIGNS expects to continue adding centers across the region through 2026 and beyond.

The latest openings include:

FASTSIGNS co-branded with One Stop Blueprinting, with locations in Greenpoint and South Brooklyn, bringing the nationally recognized FASTSIGNS network to one of New York's most established blueprinting businesses serving the construction industry.

FASTSIGNS co-branded with Alpina Printing Services, on Manhattan's 28th Street, where a second-generation family business has expanded into the FASTSIGNS network while preserving its decades-long reputation within the community.

"These aren't startups," said Carafello. "They're successful New York businesses that have earned trust over decades. They're choosing FASTSIGNS because they recognize that today's marketplace demands more technology, more capabilities, stronger marketing and the buying power that comes from being part of the world's largest visual communications franchise."

Carafello understands perseverance better than most.

On Sept. 11, 2001, he was at work in the World Trade Center on that fateful day of the terrorist attacks. He was fortunate to get out alive. His business, however, had a harder time surviving.

In true entrepreneurial style, he was the first small-business tenant to return to the newly constructed tower the day it reopened for occupancy. It's there that he now operates his FASTSIGNS Area Development office from the 85th floor overlooking America's most precious land of opportunity.

As the nation approaches the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, Carafello says his work helping entrepreneurs build stronger businesses carries personal meaning.

"The city rebuilt because people believed in coming back," he said. "Small business owners made that happen. Every time we welcome another entrepreneur into FASTSIGNS, we're helping another business owner build something stronger than they could build alone."

According to Carafello, existing FASTSIGNS centers across the five boroughs are experiencing double-digit year-over-year growth. In addition, new franchisees are benefiting from stronger lead generation, national marketing support and the brand's comprehensive business coaching platform.

Rather than focusing solely on first-time entrepreneurs, Carafello has increasingly attracted established independent print shops, blueprint companies and sign businesses looking to strengthen their long-term competitiveness through co-branding and franchise conversion opportunities.

"Many independent business owners have spent decades building outstanding customer relationships," Carafello said. "FASTSIGNS doesn't replace that. We amplify it. They keep the local relationships they've earned while gaining national buying power, advanced technology, AI resources, business analytics, marketing expertise and a network that helps them grow more profitably."

Carafello expects to award approximately three more New York City franchise agreements during the coming year with a long-term goal of 10 additional FASTSIGNS centers across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx over the next five years.

"Our franchisees aren't simply buying a sign business," Carafello said. "They're investing in a comprehensive visual powerhouse business system that builds long-term value. That's why we're seeing established business owners join FASTSIGNS. They understand they're building an asset that's worth more tomorrow than it is today."

FASTSIGNS continues to be recognized as the leading franchise opportunity in the custom signs and visual communications industry. The brand recently reported a record-breaking first half of 2026, opening 13 new centers and signing 18 franchise agreements across domestic and international markets while earning continued recognition for franchisee satisfaction and culture.

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With more than 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans more than 790 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta and Australia, where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®.

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked No. 1 in its category on Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® list in 2026 for the 10th consecutive year, and continuous recognition from Franchise Business Review in categories such as Top Franchises for Culture, Women, Veterans and more.

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.