FASTSIGNS®' GABY AND BOB MULLINAX RECEIVE THE FASTSIGNS AWARD AT THE 2026 FASTSIGNS INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION

California multi-unit franchisees recognized for strong leadership, business growth and commitment to franchising

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, is proud to announce Gaby and Bob Mullinax, multi-unit owners of FASTSIGNS of Fullerton and Brea, California, have been named The FASTSIGNS Award recipients. They were honored at the 2026 FASTSIGNS International Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, for representing the brand's culture and empowering customers and employees to reach their potential.

Gaby and Bob Mullinax receive the FASTSIGNS Award at the 2026 FASTSIGNS International Convention

The FASTSIGNS Award recognizes the franchisees that best represent the concept and the spirit of the FASTSIGNS brand, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network. The individuals honored with this award excel in solving visual and marketing communications challenges, helping customers and employees achieve their objectives and unlock their full potential.

"We are incredibly humbled and delighted to receive The FASTSIGNS Award. It was a wonderful surprise, and we are truly honored to be recognized in this way and to stand in the company of such an esteemed group of franchisees who embody the spirit of this brand," shared Gaby Mullinax.

The Mullinaxes co-own and operate FASTSIGNS locations in Fullerton and Brea alongside their daughter, Kaitlyn Fischer, and her husband, Aaron Fischer. Originally leading a family-owned photography business, Gaby Mullinax strategically co-branded with FASTSIGNS in late 2016 to diversify revenue and future-proof the business as the photography industry underwent rapid digital disruption. In 2017, the family acquired a second FASTSIGNS center in Brea, expanding their footprint and creating a scalable, multi-unit operation.

"Receiving the FASTSIGNS Award is a testament to Gaby and Bob's leadership, expertise and passion for their business," said Jim Howe, president of FASTSIGNS. "Their ability to evolve their family's business and develop strong leadership within their centers exemplifies the strength of the FASTSIGNS system and the power of our co-branding program. We are proud to celebrate their well-deserved recognition."

This recognition reflects FASTSIGNS' continued brand momentum across its network. In 2025, the brand expanded its footprint by opening more than 20 locations and selling an additional 30 locations across key markets, including the brand's second location in the Dominican Republic, bringing the total number of FASTSIGNS locations to over 790 worldwide. Notably, FASTSIGNS continued to grow its vibrant co-brand program, signing three new co-brand locations in New York City last year. Additionally, FASTSIGNS was recognized on Entrepreneur's 2025 Best of the Best Franchises ; earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation and Silver Award of Excellence ; and was named to Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchise for Women and Top 100 Franchise for Veterans lists.

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $248,083 - $344,624, including a $49,750 franchise fee. As a member of VetFran, the brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With over 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 790 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2026 for the tenth consecutive year, and continuous recognition from Franchise Business Review in categories such as Top Franchises for Culture, Women, Veterans and more.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

