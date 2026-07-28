FASTSIGNS® Reports Record-Breaking First Half of 2026 for Franchise Development as Momentum Continues

International expansion, franchisee satisfaction awards and continued demand from corporate professionals fuel growth for the signage leader

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS®, the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry, announced a record-breaking first half of the year for franchise development sales in 2026, opening 13 new centers and signing 18 franchise agreements across domestic and international markets as the brand continues building momentum into the second half of the year.

FASTSIGNS signed franchise agreements across multiple markets during Q1 and Q2, including several international deals in Australia, Canada, the Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom, expanding the brand's global footprint. Domestically, the brand continued attracting new franchise partners while also growing alongside existing franchisees who expanded their portfolios through additional center agreements.

Additionally, FASTSIGNS continued to grow through its co-branding program, opening two co-branded locations in New York City so far this summer and allowing independent sign, print and visual graphics businesses to transition into the FASTSIGNS network while maintaining local relationships and leveraging the strength of the global brand.



FASTSIGNS co-branded with One Stop Blueprinting in Brooklyn and FASTSIGNS co-branded with Alpina Printing Services in Manhattan to combine the expanded services, national vendor partnerships, marketing power and peer network of an award-winning franchise system with their decades-long presence in each community.

"Our record-breaking first half of the year demonstrates the continued demand we're seeing from entrepreneurs looking for a business with long-term stability and growth potential," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "Many of today's franchise candidates are accomplished professionals looking for a business that offers strong support, diversified revenue streams and a model that serves virtually every industry. FASTSIGNS' proven systems and affordable franchise model make it a strong opportunity for new and existing franchisees alike."

Recent industry recognition and strong franchisee satisfaction have helped reinforce FASTSIGNS' position as a leading franchise opportunity. In Q1, FASTSIGNS received the prestigious Franchisees' Choice Designation from the Canadian Franchise Association for the 14th consecutive year and was also recognized as a finalist for the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising. The brand was additionally named to Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top Franchises for Culture list, which is based entirely on independent franchisee satisfaction surveys.

"I chose to invest in FASTSIGNS because I found it to be a strong, well-structured organization that truly supports its franchisees," said Bobby Heckeroth, owner of three FASTSIGNS locations in Katy, Houston-West and Cypress, Texas. "The partnership and resources provided by Propelled Brands have been a big part of our success and it's rewarding to create more opportunities for our team and to expand what we're capable of as a company."

FASTSIGNS has increasingly attracted franchise candidates transitioning from corporate careers who are seeking greater flexibility, control, and long-term wealth-building opportunities through business ownership.

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise starts at approximately $231,226, including a $49,750 franchise fee. As a member of VetFran, the brand offers a special incentive

for veterans and first responders, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.fastsigns.com.

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With over 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 790 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include

being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2026 for the tenth consecutive year, and continuous recognition from Franchise Business Review in categories such as Top Franchises for Culture, Women, Veterans and more.

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.