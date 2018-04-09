FASTSIGNS® Franchisees Recognized for Giving Back to Their Communities

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., a leading sign and graphics franchisor with more than 675 locations worldwide, recently recognized five FASTSIGNS® franchisees for their local charitable works and community involvement as part of the FASTSIGNS Cares initiative. Franchisees across the United States and Canada participate in local philanthropic efforts throughout the year, including providing free or discounted signs and graphics, volunteering time, hosting events, donating banners to returning military servicemen and women, and giving financial donations to local organizations.

This year, winners of the internal "Show Us How You Care" initiative were chosen by their peers during the 2018 FASTSIGNS International Convention in Houston, Texas. In addition to the recognition, each franchisee recognized earned a donation of $1,000 for their local charity of choice:

FASTSIGNS of Windsor, Ontario, Canada , owned by Jackie Raymond and Donna Bilodeau , donated $1,000 to The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

FASTSIGNS of San Antonio – Northwest, owned by Stephanie and Chuck Drileck, donated $1,000 to the Petco Foundation.

FASTSIGNS of Orlando – Central, owned by Renee Friedman, donated $1,000 to Friends of Down Syndrome.

FASTSIGNS of Englewood – Littleton, owned by Barbara and Matt Metcalf and Larissa and Dan Croll, donated $1,000 to Developmental Disabilities Resource Center - Weiland Center Parent Advisory Board.

FASTSIGNS of Uniontown, owned by Brenda Stipanovich, donated $1,000 to the American Heart Association.

Donations of $250 were made on behalf of five additional "Show Us How You Care" finalists to their local charities of choice, which included Stembassadors in Ventura, California; The Children's Shelter in Lawrence, Kansas; Special Kneads & Treats Bakery in Snellville, Georgia; Delta Young Life in Antioch, California; and Cove Valley Youth Camp in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.



"We know that FASTSIGNS centers do a lot in their local communities to give back and make a positive impact," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We are so proud of the many ways FASTSIGNS franchisees and their teams serve others. Through the FASTSIGNS 'Show Us How You Care' awards, we recognize the wonderful acts of kindness in our network and the local organizations that are very near and dear to franchisees' hearts."

About FASTSIGNS® Cares

FASTSIGNS Cares blends local fundraising, team building and community involvement. Whether it's raising awareness for money for local charities, or honoring returning servicemen and women with signs and banners, FASTSIGNS local charitable endeavors are as diverse as our network of independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS centers.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 675 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in eight countries including the U.S., Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on Twitter @FASTSIGNS, Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS or on LinkedIn. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

