FASTSIGNS® International, Inc. Educates the Next Generation by Endorsing Sign Manufacturing Day 2019

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., a leading sign and visual communications franchisor, is an official endorser of Sign Manufacturing Day 2019, which takes place on October 4th. With more than 700 sign and visual graphics centers in nine countries, FASTSIGNS® joins organizations across the United States to celebrate the diversity of manufacturing and teach future generations about the variety of careers in this industry.

In honor of Sign Manufacturing Day 2019, FASTSIGNS inspires the next generation of skilled workers digitally through the launch of their new careers site. FASTSIGNS actively creates job opportunities through their centers, and through the careers site, they are making it easier to learn about those positions. With engaging video content, FASTSIGNS highlights the various roles at a FASTSIGNS center including Outside Sales, Graphic Design, Production and Installation.

Five main disciplines that students are learning today in school are the building blocks that will shape their career futures: science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). These building blocks are represented throughout every role on a FASTSIGNS center team. FASTSIGNS centers employ a variety of people including outside sales professionals, customer service representatives, graphic designers, sign producers and installers.

FASTSIGNS recognizes the countless opportunities manufacturing provides; FASTSIGNS centers are light manufacturers as well as service providers to manufacturers across communities nationwide. Manufacturers have long depended on FASTSIGNS centers to help design, produce and install a wide variety of signs and graphics to achieve effective communications resulting in improved workflow, easier navigation, compliance with accessibility and safety standards, and impactful marketing strategies.

"Manufacturing is absolutely necessary to our economy, stimulating job growth and strengthening communities," explained Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "By endorsing Sign Manufacturing Day 2019, we have the opportunity to show our support for the wide array of careers in manufacturing."

With modern manufacturing on the rise today, FASTSIGNS provides a unique career path for today's students to one day incorporate their skill set when it comes to sign manufacturing. For more information, visit https://www.fastsigns.com/about/careers .

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

