FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Hosts Career Panel Discussion at The University of Texas at Dallas

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries, hosted a panel discussion with the American Marketing Association's student chapter at UT Dallas on Monday, November 4, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss marketing and careers in the sign and graphics manufacturing industry.

The presentation featured an overview of the history of FASTSIGNS, how each of the panelists play a role in the success of the franchise, and career opportunities available through their centers across the network. Panelists included Shawn Glenn, franchisee of four Dallas area FASTSIGNS centers and members of the FASTSIGNS International corporate team including Amanda Honey, Marketing Services Manager, Chris Brooks, Creative Director and Lance Tucker, newly appointed Technical Services Manager. Emily Shuler, Social Media Specialist, led the presentation and facilitated the panel discussion.

In addition, FASTSIGNS and the AMA closed the event with a question and answer session to provide students the opportunity to gain advice from the experts in marketing and sign and visual graphics.

"We are grateful to the team at FASTSIGNS for supporting our AMA UTD chapter," said Dr. Julie Haworth, Director of Undergraduate Marketing Program at UT Dallas. "They provided a wonderful overview of the various FASTSIGNS opportunities available to our graduates as well as helpful general career advice such as 'never stop learning'."

"I believe that it is critical for students to gain insight from executives and employees at large companies in the area like FASTSIGNS, and it was useful to learn about the franchising model," said Antonio Rubio Guerrero, VP of the American Marketing Association chapter at UT Dallas. "There's value in coming to these events to create connections with leaders in the industry and hear what they are looking for in future candidates."

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

