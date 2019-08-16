FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Hosts Ninth Annual Outside Sales Summit

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the world's leading sign and visual graphics franchisor with more than 700 FASTSIGNSⓇ locations in nine countries worldwide, hosted its ninth annual Outside Sales Summit August 8-10 in St. Louis, Missouri. There were over 315 people from five countries in attendance.

Themed Ready Set Grow, the 2019 Outside Sales Summit celebrated the FASTSIGNS network's sales achievements between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. At the formal awards presentation, a record 161 Outside Sales Professionals were recognized, including 12 who received the prestigious Platinum Award for achieving over $1 million in individual sales during the 12-month period. Additionally, 27 individuals became Certified FASTSIGNS Sales Executives after completing an extensive certification program during the same period. 2019 marked the first year for presenting the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year Award, which recognized one Outside Sales Professional who best represents the concept and the spirit of the brand, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network. Mark Van Ermen from FASTSIGNS of Milwaukee, WI - Glendale was recognized as the inaugural recipient of the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year Award.

"Our annual Outside Sales Summit gives us a platform to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication that FASTSIGNS Outside Sales Professionals from locations around the world demonstrate every day, as well as provide them with education and tools to continue honing their craft," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "This high-powered event with inspiring presentations, professional training classes, peer networking events and an amazing Vendor Show helps attendees further develop the skills and confidence they need to provide comprehensive visual communications solutions to organizations using the latest products and services the sign and graphics industry has to offer."

Inspiring speakers included John Boyens, sales strategist and Co-Founder/President of Boyens Group; Jeb Blount, prospecting guru and President and Founder of Sales Gravy, Inc.; Gary Michels, Co-Founder of Southwest Consulting; and Molly Bloom, entrepreneur and bestselling author of Molly's Game.

109 vendors participated at this year's Outside Sales Summit Vendor Show, including 26 first-time exhibitors. Event sponsors included Click2Sell, Grimco, EPSON America, Inc., Soardist, FELLERS, Image Manufacturing Group, 4over, Avery Dennison, Canon Solutions America, GSG, INX International Ink Co., Konica Minolta Business Solutions, Orbus Exhibit & Display Group, Sign Fab, Inc. and Wayfindit.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com.

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

