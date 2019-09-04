FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Signs Franchise Development Agreement To Open New Location In Chicago's Loop

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it signed a franchise development agreement to open a new location in Chicago — part of the FASTSIGNS' continued development throughout Chicago and the Midwest. The new location is targeted to open in the Loop and will be owned and operated by Tony McHale.

"With nearly 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, and branding, Tony has the expertise and passion to thrive as a FASTSIGNS franchisee," said Mark Jameson, Executive Vice President of Franchise Support and Development. "We're thrilled to have him join FASTSIGNS as we continue to build our presence throughout Chicago."

Prior to joining FASTSIGNS, McHale was Vice President of Sales, Retail, for North Aurora, Illinois-based Oberweis Dairy. He also held executive-level sales and marketing positions at Mistica Foods and Scala's Original.

"I've always wanted to run my own company and after almost 30 great years in the corporate world, the timing was right to make this entrepreneurial leap," McHale said. "At every stage of growth, businesses need visual media and marketing. I believe that FASTSIGNS is ideally placed to helped companies of every size meet their marketing needs, large or small. The sheer number of services that FASTSIGNS is able to offer its clients means we can do nearly anything for our business partners. I look forward to the opportunity to help other companies maximize their marketing opportunities."

FASTSIGNS currently has several locations in the Chicago area — including on East Ohio St., North Halsted St. in West Loop, in Bucktown, and in Lakeview — and will open another in Addison in early January 2020. FASTSIGNS is looking to continue growing throughout the market and surrounding communities. As part of its aggressive franchise development plans, FASTSIGNS will exhibit at Franchise Expo Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from Sept. 13-14, 2019. Interested candidates can meet FASTSIGNS' franchise development team at booth #313 and learn more about franchise opportunities nationwide.

FASTSIGNS is offering a special incentive nationwide for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50 percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 95 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 ®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Acknowledged by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® recognizes FASTSIGNS, the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100, for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power. FASTSIGNS was recently named to the 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. FASTSIGNS also made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises 2019 and ranked #2 on this year's Franchise Gator Top 100 list, both ranking the best franchises for 2019. Franchise Business Review has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, as well as naming FASTSIGNS to its "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017, and its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchise lists in 2019. In 2018, Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS a "Best-in-Category" franchise. This year, the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) awarded FASTSIGNS International, Inc. the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the seventh consecutive year for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

