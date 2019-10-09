FASTSIGNS International Recognized at 2019 Franchising Gives Back Celebration & Awards Dinner

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was recently recognized in the annual International Franchise Association (IFA) Franchising Gives Back Initiative during the Franchising Gives Back Celebration and Award Dinner. Through Franchising Gives Back, the IFA recognizes members who have given back to their communities in both large and small ways, seeking out the most innovative community support and charitable programs, and then sharing those practices with the entire franchise community through an annual awards program.

Every day in communities around the world, franchise businesses are finding ways to give back, and Franchising Gives Back provides a platform to share these stories.

"FASTSIGNS franchisees contribute to their local communities by providing sign and visual graphics that help brands communicate their message, being an employer of choice, serving on committees and actively supporting charitable organizations," said Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Our franchisees know that giving back is a key component of their success, and we are proud to support them in their endeavors."

FASTSIGNS submitted entries into several categories including the Spirit of Franchising and the Support our Veterans categories. Throughout 2018, FASTSIGNS franchisees have supported a wide variety of organizations including food banks, veteran's initiatives, children's advocacy groups, educational scholarships, health events and more.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. believes that making a difference begins in the local community, and the FASTSIGNS® Cares philanthropic initiative was launched in 2016 to encourage franchisees' efforts to give back.

"We love sharing the stories of FASTSIGNS franchisees giving back in their local communities," said Deryl Cason, Senior Marketing Project Manager. "As active business leaders, they continue to generate goodwill in a myriad of ways."

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

