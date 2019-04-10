FASTSIGNS International's Ross Cartwright One of 37 Selected to Join International Sign Association's Elite Program for Emerging Leaders

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Cartwright, a Business Consultant with FASTSIGNS International, Inc., has been invited to join the International Sign Association's (ISA) Elite program, recognizing the next generation of sign, graphics and visual communications industry leaders. Cartwright is among only 37 professionals worldwide chosen for this year's program.

The ISA Elite program brings selected participants to the International Sign Association event in April and provides them with unique networking opportunities with fellow professionals and industry leaders. A two-day follow-up leadership retreat will be held in the Fall.

"Being selected as one of 37 to join the ISA's Elite Program for Emerging Leaders is an incredible honor," said Mark Jameson, Executive Vice President of Franchise Support & Development at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We are so proud of the work Ross has done and the impact he will continue to make at FASTSIGNS from his experience in the program."

"Our association, tradeshow and industry have been transformed by the energy that the ISA Elite bring each year," said Lori Anderson, ISA president and CEO. "Past Elite members are already giving back by serving on committees and boards of the ISA and ISA regional affiliates. We're excited to have Ross Cartwright join this prestigious group, and we look forward to the insights that each member of the 2019 class will bring."

Ross Cartwright began his career with FASTSIGNS® in 2010, working in a franchised location in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio doing production and installations. Ross came into that position with sign experience, having learned to operate wide format and flat-bed printers, manufacture sign cabinets and channel letters, and also to install many different types of sign projects.

"I remember being hooked after the first week working in the signage business," said Cartwright. "I wanted to learn how to do everything. It was very cool to see these big projects come to life and being a part of the creation process. I really couldn't wait to get to work every day."

From there Cartwright moved into the lead sales role where he helped grow the location's revenue. After working in the FASTSIGNS center for four years, Cartwright took a job with the franchisor (FASTSIGNS International, Inc.) and relocated to Carrollton, Texas to become a Training Manager. Ross' hands on sign experience and knowledge prepared him to train new franchisees who would soon be operating their own FASTSIGNS locations. Four years later, Ross is now a Business Consultant in the Operations Department where he continues to help and support Franchisees across many areas of their business.

"I'm honored to be a part of the 2019 ISA Elite class and to participate with other emerging leaders in the industry," said Cartwright. "I look forward to learning about new products, services, processes and technologies so I can share this knowledge to help our FASTSIGNS franchisees become even more successful."

The ISA International Sign Expo takes place April 24-26, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with education events starting on April 23. Learn more at www.signexpo.org .

