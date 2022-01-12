FASTSIGNS Named a 2022 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was recently named Best-in-Category in the Business Service sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the Top Franchises for 2022. This is the 17th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.

"It is an immense honor to be named the #1 in category for business services for Franchise Business Review's top 200 of 2022," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "This achievement is only possible thanks to the tireless work of our franchisees and our corporate support team and their determination to become the go-to resource for visual communications in their communities. This success will push us harder to continue attracting the best franchise candidates to our brands and delivering quality services to our franchisees and clients."

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

FASTSIGNS was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. FASTSIGNS' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

FASTSIGNS' survey data showed the following:

I enjoy being part of this organization: 4.5/5.0

I respect my Franchisor: 4.6/5.0

Senior Management promotes a clear vision for the company: 4.6/5.0

My Franchisor cares about my success: 4.5/5.0

Would you recommend this franchise to others? 4.5/5.0

"As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities, based on actual feedback from franchise owners," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "We survey franchisees from franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year's list of Top Franchises are the top-ranked brands in the key areas critical to their franchisees' success."

About FASTSIGNS:

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in eight countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies in all industries communicate their message and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

