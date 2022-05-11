FASTSIGNS® Recognized as a Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

The Leading Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchise Was Named a 2022 Top 50 Franchise for Women

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise in the nation, was recently identified by Franchise Business Review as one of only 50 franchises to qualify as a 2022 Top Franchise for Women.

"FASTSIGNS® is proud to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the most diverse and opportunistic franchises globally," said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at Propelled Brands. "This award recognizes FASTSIGNS' emphasis on an impeccable culture and environment for all – regardless of gender, race, orientation etc., while also providing the tools franchisees need to run a successful small business."

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a franchise research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises and quarterly reports that rank the top franchises in specific sectors throughout the year.

"Franchising provides many options to women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis," says Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. "There are thousands of different franchise opportunities available, so it's important to examine feedback from other female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations in terms of support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, and other key areas of business ownership before making the leap. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, a whopping 88% of women said they enjoy owning and operating their own business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to owning and operating their own business."

FASTSIGNS® was among 267 franchise brands, representing over 8,000 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. FASTSIGNS franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity and work/life balance. The FASTSIGNS business model accommodates for all of these critical areas, especially for the work/life balance, by providing franchisees with a Monday to Friday work week and no evening work, perfect for women who wish to run a business while still having time for their family.

"Opening my own FASTSIGNS location has been one of the best decisions of my life," said Laurie Sigillito, FASTSIGNS franchisee in Durango, Colorado. "I chose FASTSIGNS because the business model was not seasonal, and I believed it would be recession-proof. This was especially important since I opened in 2009, when the world was falling apart. Since then, the FASTSIGNS franchise has given back way more than I had ever expected it to give me."

To view FASTSIGNS' recognition, visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com and see the complete list of the 2022 Top Franchises.

For more information about owning a FASTSIGNS franchise, visit https://www.fastsigns.com.

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in eight countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS® locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies in all industries communicate their message and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS® is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.