FASTSIGNS® Recruiting Franchise Candidates At National Business Media Show In New Jersey July 25-26

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today that it will be attending and sponsoring the National Business Media Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Meadowlands, New Jersey, July 25-26, 2019.

As part of its aggressive growth throughout the East Coast and nationwide, the brand is recruiting existing business owners interested in adding a FASTSIGNS to their existing business or fully converting their store to a FASTSIGNS franchise. Currently, franchise opportunities exist in markets like Atlantic City, Fort Lee, Freehold, New Jersey, Dover, Philadelphia, and the New York City metro area, among dozens of other communities. FASTSIGNS also recently announced its aggressive expansion into urban markets across the Northeast.

"FASTSIGNS' co-brand and conversion programs help owners diversify their product lines and services to meet the growing demand for comprehensive signage and visual communications solutions, while also having the opportunity to benefit from our National Brand and marketing lead generation focus," said Mark Jameson, Executive Vice President of Franchise Support and Development. "We've helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, pack and ship stores and more, join the FASTSIGNS family. Our business model has proven to drive sales, reduce supply costs, and offer training, research, new product development, and operational support unmatched by any other in our industry."

FASTSIGNS' co-brand and conversion franchise offerings can be started with only $15,000 down on the initial franchise fee.

"After establishing a thriving business within my local community over the past two decades, I was looking for a new way to expand and bring my signage and awnings shop to the next level," said Nikki Taheri, who converted her existing business to a FASTSIGNS center in Bayonne, New Jersey, with her husband, Brendan Duane. "FASTSIGNS has proven to be an invaluable partner as they've provided us with a deeper connection to the signage industry. Beyond the national brand name recognition, FASTSIGNS gives us access to new resources, immeasurable support and vendor relationships, which allow our business to provide additional services to our customers."

FASTSIGNS is known in the industry for equipping its franchisees with tools vital to securing the ongoing success of each individual location. In 2018, FASTSIGNS announced the launch of a special incentive for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50 percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 95 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 ®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Acknowledged by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® recognizes FASTSIGNS, the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100, for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power. FASTSIGNS was recently named to the 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. FASTSIGNS also made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises 2019 and ranked #2 on this year's Franchise Gator Top 100 list, both ranking the best franchises for 2019. FASTSIGNS has also been ranked by Franchise Business Review as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years. Additionally, FASTSIGNS was also named to Franchise Business Review's "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017 and a "Best-in-Category" franchise by Franchise Business Review in 2018. In 2019, the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) awarded FASTSIGNS International, Inc. the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the seventh consecutive year for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

CONTACT: Chelsea Bear

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cbear@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastsigns.com

